Outlook on the Quantum Technology Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Adtech Optics, Airbus and Akela Laser Among Others

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the quantum technology market. It assesses companies/organizations focused on quantum technology including R&D efforts and potential gaming-changing quantum tech-enabled solutions. The report evaluates the impact of quantum technology upon other major technologies and solution areas including AI, Edge Computing, Blockchain, IoT, and Big Data Analytics. The report provides an analysis of quantum technology investment, R&D, and prototyping by region and within each major country globally.

The report also provides global and regional forecasts as well as the outlook for quantum technology's impact on embedded hardware, software, applications, and services from 2021 to 2026. The report provides conclusions and recommendations for a wide range of industries and commercial beneficiaries including semiconductor companies, communications providers, high-speed computing companies, artificial intelligence vendors, and more.

Select Report Findings:

Overall global quantum technology market will reach $31.57 billion by 2026

Quantum computing will lead the market at $14.25 billion by 2026 and 38.4% CAGR

North America will be the biggest regional market for quantum technologies overall

China will lead the APAC quantum technology market at $4.44 billion by 2026 with 30.8% CAGR

Germany will lead the European quantum technology market at $2.45 billion by 2026 with 30.3% CAGR

The global quantum dots market will reach $12.71 billion by 2026, growing a 25.1% CAGR and led by displays

The quantum sensing market will reach $819 million globally by 2026, nearly twice the size of the quantum imaging market

The quantum magnetometer market will reach $810 million globally by 2026, led by superconducting quantum interference devices

Much more than only computing, the quantum technology market provides a foundation for improving all digital communications, applications, content, and commerce. In the realm of communications, quantum technology will influence everything from encryption to the way that signals are passed from point A to point B. While currently in the R&D phase, networked quantum information and communications technology (ICT) is anticipated to become a commercial reality that will represent nothing less than a revolution for virtually every aspect of ICT.

However, there will be a need to integrate the ICT supply chain with quantum technologies in a manner that does not attempt to replace every aspect of classical computing but instead leverages a hybrid computational framework. Traditional High-Performance Computing (HPC) will continue to be used for many existing problems for the foreseeable future, while quantum technologies will be used for encrypting communications, signaling, and will be the underlying basis in the future for all commerce transactions. This does not mean that quantum encryption will replace Blockchain, but rather provide improved encryption for blockchain technology.

The quantum technology market will be a substantial enabler of dramatically improved sensing and instrumentation. For example, gravity sensors may be made significantly more precise through quantum sensing. Quantum electromagnetic sensing provides the ability to detect minute differences in the electromagnetic field. This will provide a wide-ranging number of applications, such as within the healthcare arena wherein quantum electromagnetic sensing will provide the ability to provide significantly improved mapping of vital organs. Quantum sensing will also have applications across a wide range of other industries such as transportation wherein there is the potential for substantially improved safety, especially for self-driving vehicles.

Commercial applications for the quantum imaging market are potentially wide-ranging including exploration, monitoring, and safety. For example, gas image processing may detect minute changes that could lead to early detection of tank failure or the presence of toxic chemicals. In concert with quantum sensing, quantum imaging may also help with various public safety-related applications such as search and rescue. Some problems are too difficult to calculate but can be simulated and modeled. Quantum simulations and modeling is an area that involves the use of quantum technology to enable simulators that can model complex systems that are beyond the capabilities of classical HPC. Even the fastest supercomputers today cannot adequately model many problems such as those found in atomic physics, condensed-matter physics, and high-energy physics.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Quantum Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Quantum Computing

3.2 Quantum Cryptography Communication

3.3 Quantum Sensing and Imaging

3.4 Quantum Dots Particles

3.5 Quantum Cascade Laser

3.6 Quantum Magnetometer

3.7 Quantum Key Distribution

3.8 Quantum Cloud vs. Hybrid Platform

3.9 Quantum 5G Communication

3.10 Quantum 6G Impact

3.11 Quantum Artificial Intelligence

3.12 Quantum AI Technology

3.13 Quantum IoT Technology

3.14 Quantum Edge Network

3.15 Quantum Blockchain

4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 1QB Information Technologies Inc.

4.2 ABB (Keymile)

4.3 Adtech Optics Inc.

4.4 Airbus Group

4.5 Akela Laser Corporation

4.6 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

4.7 Alpes Lasers SA

4.8 Altairnano

4.9 Amgen Inc.

4.10 Anhui Qasky Science and Technology Limited Liability Company (Qasky)

4.11 Anyon Systems Inc.

4.12 AOSense Inc.

4.13 Apple Inc. (InVisage Technologies)

4.14 Biogen Inc.

4.15 Block Engineering

4.16 Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

4.17 BT Group

4.18 Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.

4.19 Chinese Academy of Sciences

4.20 D-Wave Systems Inc.

4.21 Emerson Electric Corporation

4.22 Fujitsu Ltd.

4.23 Gem Systems

4.24 GeoMetrics Inc.

4.25 Google Inc.

4.26 GWR Instruments Inc.

4.27 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

4.28 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4.29 Honeywell International Inc.

4.30 HP Development Company L.P.

4.31 IBM Corporation

4.32 ID Quantique

4.33 Infineon Technologies

4.34 Intel Corporation

4.35 KETS Quantum Security

4.36 KPN

4.37 LG Display Co. Ltd.

4.38 Lockheed Martin Corporation

4.39 MagiQ Technologies Inc.

4.40 Marine Magnetics

4.41 McAfee LLC

4.42 MicroSemi Corporation

4.43 Microsoft Corporation

4.44 Mirsense

4.45 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

4.46 M-Squared Lasers Limited

4.47 Muquans

4.48 Nanoco Group PLC

4.49 Nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies GmbH

4.50 Nanosys Inc.

4.51 NEC Corporation

4.52 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

4.53 NN-Labs LLC.

4.54 Nokia Corporation

4.55 Nucrypt

4.56 Ocean NanoTech LLC

4.57 Oki Electric

4.58 Oscilloquartz SA

4.59 OSRAM

4.60 PQ Solutions Limited (Post-Quantum)

4.61 Pranalytica Inc.

4.62 QC Ware Corp.

4.63 QD Laser Co. Inc.

4.64 QinetiQ

4.65 Quantum Circuits Inc.

4.66 Quantum Materials Corp.

4.67 Qubitekk

4.68 Quintessence Labs

4.69 QuSpin

4.70 QxBranch LLC

4.71 Raytheon Company

4.72 Rigetti Computing

4.73 Robert Bosch GmbH

4.74 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (QD Vision Inc.)

4.75 SeQureNet (Telecom ParisTech)

4.76 SK Telecom

4.77 ST Microelectronics

4.78 Texas Instruments

4.79 Thorlabs Inc

4.80 Toshiba Corporation

4.81 Tristan Technologies

4.82 Twinleaf

4.83 Universal Quantum Devices

4.84 Volkswagen AG

4.85 Wavelength Electronics Inc.

4.86 ZTE Corporation

5.0 Quantum Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

5.1 Global Quantum Technology Market 2021 - 2026

5.2 Global Quantum Technology Market by Technology 2021 - 2026

5.3 Quantum Computing Market 2021 - 2026

5.4 Quantum Cryptography Communication Market 2021 - 2026

5.5 Quantum Sensing and Imaging Market 2021 - 2026

5.6 Quantum Dots Market 2021 - 2026

5.7 Quantum Cascade Laser Market 2021 - 2026

5.8 Quantum Magnetometer Market 2021 - 2026

5.9 Quantum Key Distribution Market 2021 - 2026

5.9.1 Global Quantum Key Distribution Market by Technology

5.9.1.1 Global Quantum Key Distribution Market by Infrastructure Type

5.9.2 Global Quantum Key Distribution Market by Industry Vertical

5.9.2.1 Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market by Government

5.9.2.2 Global Quantum Key Distribution Market by Enterprise/Civilian Industry

5.10 Global Quantum Technology Market by Deployment

5.11 Global Quantum Technology Market by Sector

5.12 Global Quantum Technology Market by Connectivity

5.13 Global Quantum Technology Market by Revenue Source

5.14 Quantum Intelligence Market 2021 - 2026

5.15 Quantum IoT Technology Market 2021 - 2026

5.16 Global Quantum Edge Network Market

5.17 Global Quantum Blockchain Market

5.18 Global Quantum Exascale Computing Market

5.19 Regional Quantum Technology Market 2021 - 2026

5.19.1 Regional Comparison of Global Quantum Technology Market

5.19.2 Global Quantum Technology Market by Region

5.19.2.1 North America Quantum Technology Market by Country

5.19.2.2 Europe Quantum Technology Market by Country

5.19.2.3 Asia Pacific Quantum Technology Market by Country

5.19.2.4 Middle East and Africa Quantum Technology Market by Country

5.19.2.5 Latin America Quantum Technology Market by Country

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

