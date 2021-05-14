Global 5G Security Market (2021 to 2026) - by Technology, Solution, Category, Software, Services, and Industry Vertical Support

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Security Market by Technology, Solution, Category, Software, Services, and Industry Vertical Support 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the 5G threat landscape as well as technologies and solutions to secure networks, platforms, devices, data, and applications. The report also assesses the 5G security market outlook and potential for many solutions, services, and support. It also evaluates the impact of security functions across various technologies including Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), IoT networks, and mobility infrastructure. The report includes market forecasts for all major technologies, industry verticals, solutions, and service types from 2021 to 2026.

Select Report Findings:

The overall global 5G security market will reach $9.2 billion by 2026

The fastest-growing segment will be communications security at 49.2% CAGR

North America will be the leading region projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2026

Integrated 5G security and blockchain solutions will reach $183.1 million by 2026

AI-based solutions for edge computing infrastructure will reach $253.2 million by 2026

Distributed denial of service protection for 5G networks will reach $583 million by 2026

Major drivers for carrier 5G security include core network implementation and support of private wireless networks

Leading carriers will transform 5G security from a cost of doing business into a major market differentiator for business customers

Fifth-generation (5G) cellular is poised to transform the ICT industry through substantially enhanced mobility services, massively scalable Internet of Things (IoT) networks, and support for critical apps and services by way of ultra-low latency communications. With these anticipated improvements come great responsibilities for privacy and security. The 5G security market must be robust as solutions need to be deployed on multiple levels including devices, air interface equipment, cloud RAN infrastructure, mobile backhaul facilities, and more.

Among other areas, the 3GPP Security architecture and procedures for 5G System (Specification #: 33.501) specifies requirements for E1 and f1 interfaces as well as requirements for an overall secure environment. The organization specified many areas necessary for 5G security including subscription authentication, UE authorization, access and serving network authorization and more. Other areas include user and signaling data integrity to ensure seamlessness and interoperability between network elements.

One of the import areas emerging with 5G security that is a greater concern than ever before is data security and private. Much more so than LTE, 5G networks must be concerned with the confidentiality and integrity of user and signaling data. The 5G gNB must support encryption as per security policies for various potential vulnerability areas such as user data in transit as well as signaling for radio resource control. Access control is equally important as well as ensuring that serving networks are authorized by home networks.

In terms of market drivers for mobile network operators to expedite implementation of a more integrated 5G security approach, one of the primary areas of focus will be support of 5G-based private wireless networks for enterprise and industrial customers. While today's private networks take a more old-school approach to security, more security-minded enterprise, industrial and government sector customers will realize greater cybersecurity through interconnection and managed services with leading carrier 5G security solutions.

Leading carriers will transform 5G security from a cost of doing business into a major market differentiator for business customers including direct to enterprise/industrial/government customers and via hybrid models involving neutral hosts and/or direct interconnect with private wireless networks. The challenging task for mobile network operators is to simultaneously convince business customers that they are more secure with them than without them, while not causing alarm about security holes that existed prior to implementation of 5G security solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 5G Security Market Dynamics

3.1 5G Security Market Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing Cyber Attacks

3.1.2 Emergence of IoT, AI, Machine learning, and Blockchain Technologies

3.1.3 Stringent Data Protection for Information Security

3.2 5G Security Challenges:

4.0 Technology and Application Analysis

4.1 5G Security Challenge and Potential Solution

4.1.1 Physical Infrastructure Layer

4.1.2 Mobile Cloud Computing

4.1.3 SDN and NFV Security

4.1.4 Communication Channel

4.1.5 User Privacy Protection

4.2 WBPLSec System Model for 5G Network

4.3 5G WLAN Security

4.3.1 Security in WLAN Technologies

4.3.2 5G Voice over WiFi Security

4.4 Heterogeneous Access Management

4.5 Identity Management and Hybrid Authentication

4.6 Segregate 5G Network Slices

4.7 Data Center and Cloud Security for Operational Efficiency

4.8 Network Protection from DDoS Attack

4.9 Dark Threat Protection

4.10 CUPS and Mobile Edge Processing

4.11 IoT Service Delivery and Mission Critical Applications

4.12 Network Virtualization and Orchestration

4.13 Protecting Automotive Cyber attacks

4.14 Embedded Network Switches and Routers

4.15 Cybersecurity Business Model in 5G

4.16 5G Security Assessment, Provisioning, and Analytics

4.17 Policy-based Security Management

4.18 Role of Government

4.18.1 Australia Government Bans Huawei and ZTE

4.18.2 UK Security Committee Warning

4.18.3 US Ban on Huawei from Bidding

4.18.4 Australia Government Guidance to Carriers and Telecommunications Sector Security Reforms (TSSR)

4.19 Multi-domain Security as a Service (MSaaS)

4.20 5G Security Standardization Group

4.21 5G Security Features

4.22 Security Threats Surfacing with 5G

5.0 Company Strategies and Solutions

5.1 CISCO Systems Inc.

5.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.2 5G Security Overview

5.1.3 Recent Development

5.2 Ericsson AB

5.2.1 Business Overview

5.2.2 5G Security Overview

5.2.3 Recent Development

5.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.3.1 Business Overview

5.3.2 5G Security Overview

5.3.3 Recent Development

5.4 Gemalto N.V.

5.4.1 Business Overview

5.4.2 5G Security Overview

5.4.3 Recent Development

5.5 Nokia Networks

5.5.1 Business Overview

5.5.2 5G Security Overview

5.5.3 Recent Development

5.6 Spirent Communications

5.6.1 Business Overview

5.6.2 5G Security Overview

5.6.3 Recent Development

5.7 F5 Networks Inc.

5.7.1 Business Overview

5.7.2 5G Security Overview

5.7.3 Recent Development

5.8 Keysight Technologies

5.8.1 Business Overview

5.8.2 5G Security Overview

5.8.3 Recent Development

5.9 Intel Corporation

5.9.1 Business Overview

5.9.2 5G Security Overview

5.9.3 Recent Development

5.10 Qualcomm Incorporated

5.10.1 Business Overview

5.10.2 5G Security Overview

5.10.3 Recent Development

5.11 Other Companies

5.11.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

5.11.1.1 Business Overview

5.11.1.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.1.3 Recent Developments

5.11.2 Trustwave Holdings Inc.

5.11.2.1 Business Overview

5.11.2.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.2.3 Recent Developments

5.11.3 IBM Corporation

5.11.3.1 Business Overview

5.11.3.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.3.3 Recent Developments

5.11.4 PTC Corporation

5.11.4.1 Business Overview

5.11.4.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.4.3 Recent Developments

5.11.5 Symantec Corporation

5.11.5.1 Business Overview

5.11.5.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.5.3 Recent Developments

5.11.6 Sandvine

5.11.6.1 Business Overview

5.11.6.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.6.3 Recent Developments

5.11.7 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

5.11.7.1 Business Overview

5.11.7.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.7.3 Recent Developments

5.11.8 Infineon Technologies

5.11.8.1 Business Overview

5.11.8.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.8.3 Recent Developments

5.11.9 DigitCert Inc.

5.11.9.1 Business Overview

5.11.9.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.9.3 Recent Developments

5.11.10 AT&T Inc.

5.11.10.1 Business Overview

5.11.10.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.10.3 Recent Developments

5.11.11 Trend Micro Inc.

5.11.11.1 Business Overview

5.11.11.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.11.3 Recent Developments

5.11.12 Verizon Communications

5.11.12.1 Business Overview

5.11.12.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.12.3 Recent Developments

5.11.13 China Mobile

5.11.13.1 Business Overview

5.11.13.2 Recent Development

5.11.14 NTT DoCoMo Inc.

5.11.14.1 Business Overview

5.11.14.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.14.3 Recent Developments

5.11.15 KT Corporation

5.11.15.1 Business Overview

5.11.15.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.15.3 Recent Developments

5.11.16 NEC Corporation

5.11.16.1 Business Overview

5.11.16.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.16.3 Recent Developments

5.11.17 LG Uplus Corp.

5.11.17.1 Business Overview

5.11.17.2 Recent Developments

5.11.18 Telefonica

5.11.18.1 Business Overview

5.11.18.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.18.3 Recent Developments

5.11.19 HPE

5.11.19.1 Business Overview

5.11.19.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.19.3 Recent Developments

5.11.20 VMware Inc.

5.11.20.1 Business Overview

5.11.20.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.20.3 Recent Developments

5.11.21 Juniper Networks Inc.

5.11.21.1 Business Overview

5.11.21.2 5G Security Overview

5.11.21.3 Recent Developments

6.0 5G Security Market Forecast 2021 - 2026

6.1 Global 5G Security Market 2021 - 2026

6.1.1 Total 5G Security Market

6.1.2 5G Security Market by Segment

6.1.2.1 5G Security Solution Market by Category

6.1.2.1.1 5G Infrastructure Security Market by Solution Category

6.1.2.1.2 5G Network Security Market by Solution Category

6.1.2.1.3 5G Communication Security Market by Solution Category

6.1.2.1.4 5G Security Solution Market by Software Type

6.1.2.2 5G Security Market by Service Type

6.1.2.2.1 5G Security Market by Professional Service Type

6.1.3 5G Security Market by Deployment Type

6.1.4 5G Security Market by Enterprise Size

6.1.5 5G Security Market by Industry Vertical

6.1.6 Embedded AI Market in 5G Security

6.1.6.1 Embedded AI Market in 5G Security by Solutions and Services

6.1.6.2 Embedded AI Market in 5G Security by AI Technology

6.1.7 5G Security Market in Internet of Things

6.1.7.1 5G Security Market in IoT by Solutions and Services

6.1.7.2 5G Security Market in IoT by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial and Government Segments

6.1.8 5G Security Market in Edge Network Infrastructure

6.1.8.1 Total 5G Security Market in Edge Network Infrastructure

6.1.8.2 5G Security Market in Edge Network Infrastructure by Solutions and Services

6.1.9 5G Security Market in Blockchain Networks and Systems

6.1.9.1 Total 5G Security Market in Blockchain Networks and Systems

6.1.9.2 5G Security Market in Blockchain by Solutions and Services

6.1.10 5G Security Market in Virtualized Infrastructure

6.1.10.1 Total 5G Security Market in Virtualized Infrastructure

6.1.10.2 5G Security Market in Virtualized Infrastructure by Solutions and Services

6.2 Regional 5G Security Market Forecast 2021 - 2026

6.2.1 5G Security Market by Region

6.2.2 North America 5G Security Market by Solution, Service, Embedded AI, IoT, Edge Processing, Blockchain, Virtualization, and Leading Country

6.2.3 Europe 5G Security Market by Solution, Service, Embedded AI, IoT, Edge Processing, Blockchain, Virtualization, and Leading Country

6.2.4 APAC 5G Security Market by Solution, Service, Embedded AI, IoT, Edge Processing, Blockchain, Virtualization, and Leading Country

6.2.5 MEA 5G Security Market by Solution, Service, Embedded AI, IoT, Edge Processing, Blockchain, Virtualization, and Leading Country

6.2.6 Latin America 5G Security Market by Solution, Service, Embedded AI, IoT, Edge Processing, Blockchain, Virtualization, and Leading Country

7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

