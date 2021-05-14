Sorenson Communications Offers Custom, Comprehensive Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because relationships - in any setting - are everything, Sorenson Communications brings together the highest-quality American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation with the most advanced video relay technology to create communication options that are secure, reliable, and easy to use.



Sorenson’s suite of services and products ensures video relay communication between the Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing communities is seamless, whether over video in virtual meetings or through a video relay call.

“Reliability and comprehensiveness are core to how Sorenson does business,” says Sorenson Chief Executive Officer Scott Wood. “We do this by developing the most secured, reliable, and innovative platforms and services designed by and for Deaf and hard-of-hearing employees. In an effort to adhere to the highest standards in the industry, we also provide ongoing education and training for our interpreters so that communication between Deaf and hearing people is the best relay experience possible.”

The Sorenson Ecosystem supports Federal Relay communication needs anytime, anywhere with Video Relay Service (VRS). Deaf employees can place and receive calls whether they are at home or in the office. Sorenson Relay also offers:

Lumina, Sorenson’s newest videophone

Encryption, privacy, and built-in security

Highest-quality VRS interpreting 24/7

Smooth transition to Sorenson Relay with no service interruption

No-charge installation and service VRS equipment (hardware and/or apps) for qualified Deaf individuals

Separate work and personal accounts

Deaf and hearing customer care support



Sorenson Interpreting provides solutions for ASL interpretation outside of VRS calls, including:

On-site, in-person interpreting

Over-video VRI Interpreting through Zoom, Teams, and other platforms

Confidentiality, privacy, and security, including encrypted over-video/VRI communications

Highest-quality ASL interpreting in-person and over video

Pricing available for custom services not provided through VRS relay

Deaf consumer support number and team members

For employees who are hard-of-hearing and require captions to use the telephone, CaptionCall makes communication easy by providing:

No charge installation and service of captioned telephone service for qualified hard-of-hearing employees

Confidential, secure, private, and encrypted communication

Touchscreen display

Apple® iOS and Android® apps available

Captioning available in English and Spanish



To learn more about Sorenson solutions, visit www.sorenson.com/government.

About Sorenson Communications, LLC

Sorenson Communications (www.sorenson.com) was founded on the principle that communication and being understood is fundamental to the human experience. Inspired by this belief and the core values of our communities, we develop the most trusted communication offerings, including Sorenson Relay, the highest-quality video interpreting service, and Sorenson Interpreting, which matches qualified sign language interpreters to specific assignment needs. As the largest employer of sign language interpreters, Sorenson endeavors to provide each customer with an exceptional communication experience.

Sorenson offers innovative, Deaf-specific communication products, such as ntouch® videophones and ntouch software applications that connect PC, Mac®, and mobile device users to Sorenson Relay. For more information, visit www.sorenson.com.

