Global Dark Fiber Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring AT&T, Verizon Communications and NTT Data Among Others

The Global Dark Fiber Market size is expected to reach $8.9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 12.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

In fiber-optic communications, Dark fiber or unlit fiber refers to the fiber optic cables that are not still used by a vendor or carrier. These cables are not attached to any optical equipment & are embedded with an aim to use somewhere in near future. It is also known as a new fiber construction project which is solely owned by a service vendor or customer. In the present situation, network services vendors are providing unutilized fiber optic cables on rent.



In the last two decades, the telecommunication sector has been thrived & massive investment was put into the development of these fiber-optic networks. That period witnessed the installation of fiber networks combined with rail lines & highways (i.e., long-haul network type). In a similar fashion, a long-distance of local or regional network (such as metro network type) was installed across big cities & population centers. With the advent of new century, the telecom industry has observed a huge collapse, and these high-cost fiber network frameworks were traded at a moderate cost by telecom vendors to prevent bankruptcy.



Telecom service vendors are now purchasing the existing dark fiber & also aim to develop their own, due to the rising demand for mobile data & the advent of 5G services. The growth of the market is expected to witness various growth avenues by various aspects like growing bandwidth demand of handheld equipment, user audience & essential transmission to HD video quality for cable operators.



Regulatory bodies of developed countries like the U.S., U.K., China, Germany, and Japan are putting substantial investment in security framework at national levels. Rising awareness among the quickly emerging countries in order to bolster their presence & hold at the international level. This aspect is compelling governments to put high investment in emerging technologies, mainly in fiber networks that is expected to improve the telecommunication industry framework with superior security features.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Single Mode Fiber and Multimode Fiber. The single-mode fiber segment is expected to garner the major revenue share as compared to the multimode fiber segment. The increasing installation of single-mode dark fibers for 5G/LTE networks across different regions is responsible for this massive revenue share of this segment. Besides, single dark fibers provide a low level of signal losses in comparison to the multimode dark fibers. A major factor that boosts the development of the single-mode fiber segment is the increasing demand for high-speed & high bandwidth internet connectivity.



Material Outlook



Based on Material, the market is segmented into Glass and Plastic. The Glass market dominated the Global Dark Fiber Market by Material 2019, growing at a CAGR of 11.4 % during the forecast period. The Plastic market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14% during (2020 - 2026).



Network Type Outlook



Based on Network Type, the market is segmented into Long Haul and Metro. The long haul segment is expected to exhibit a promising growth rate in comparison to the metro segment during the forecast period. The massive demand for high-speed internet connectivity is responsible for the high growth of this segment. Long-haul dark fibers provide safety & reliability while carrying a massive load of data.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Internet Service Providers (ISPs) & Telecommunication, BFSI, IT Enabled Services, Military & Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Railway and Others. Medical and Military & Aerospace application segments is expected to display a promising growth rate due to the rising installation of optic technology devices. The segment is expected to witness bright prospects due to the severe norms & regulations formulated by regulatory bodies & medical associations, thereby fuelling the growth of the overall market.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific emerged as a leading region in terms of market growth. This is due to the various technological developments & wide installation of the technology in IT & telecommunication and administrative sector. The regional growth is accelerated by the massive penetration of Dark fiber technology in the manufacturing industry and enhancing the IT & telecom industry across the region. In addition, the demand for dark data fiber in the regional market is expected to be increased by the rising utilization of fiber networks in the medical industry, particularly in countries like India, China, and Japan.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; AT&T, Inc. and Verizon Communications, Inc. are the forerunners in the Dark Fiber Market. Companies such as GTT Communications, Inc., Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., Zayo Group, LLC, Lumen Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AT&T, Inc. AT&T Intellectual Property), Verizon Communications, Inc., NTT Data Corporation, Comcast Corporation, Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Windstream Holdings, Inc., Zayo Group, LLC (EQT Partners Digital Colony), GTT Communications, Inc. (Mercator Partners, LLC), and Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers : 2016, Apr - 2020, Mar) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Dark Fiber Market by Type

4.1 Global Single Mode Dark Fiber Market by Region

4.2 Global Multimode Dark Fiber Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Dark Fiber Market by Material

5.1 Global Glass Dark Fiber Market by Region

5.2 Global Plastic Dark Fiber Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Dark Fiber Market by Network Type

6.1 Global Long Haul Dark Fiber Market by Region

6.2 Global Metro Dark Fiber Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Dark Fiber Market by End User

7.1 Global Internet Service Providers (ISPs) & Telecommunication Dark Fiber Market by Region

7.2 Global BFSI Dark Fiber Market by Region

7.3 Global IT Enabled Services Dark Fiber Market by Region

7.4 Global Military & Aerospace Dark Fiber Market by Region

7.5 Global Oil & Gas Dark Fiber Market by Region

7.6 Global Railway Dark Fiber Market by Region

7.7 Global Others Dark Fiber Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Dark Fiber Market by Region

8.1 North America Dark Fiber Market

8.2 Europe Dark Fiber Market

8.3 Asia Pacific Dark Fiber Market

8.4 LAMEA Dark Fiber Market

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 AT&T, Inc. (AT&T Intellectual Property)

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.1 Research & Development Expense

9.1.2 Recent strategies and developments

9.1.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers

9.1.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.1.3 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Verizon Communications, Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental Analysis

9.2.4 Recent strategies and developments

9.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.2.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers

9.3 NTT Data Corporation

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Comcast Corporation

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5 Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Recent strategies and developments

9.5.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.5.3.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.5.3.3 Acquisition and Mergers

9.6 Colt Technology Services Group Limited

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Recent strategies and developments

9.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.6.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.6.2.3 Geographical Expansions

9.7 Windstream Holdings, Inc.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis-

9.7.3 Segmental Analysis

9.7.4 Recent strategies and developments

9.7.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.7.4.2 Geographical Expansions

9.8 Zayo Group, LLC (EQT Partners Digital Colony)

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Recent strategies and developments

9.8.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers

9.8.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.8.4.3 Geographical Expansions

9.9 GTT Communications, Inc. (Mercator Partners, LLC)

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Regional Analysis

9.9.4 Recent strategies and developments

9.9.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers

9.9.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.10. Lumen Technologies, Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Analysis

9.10.3 Segmental Analysis

9.10.4 Recent strategies and development

9.10.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.10.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers

9.10.4.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

