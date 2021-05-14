Canada Facility Management Markets Report 2021: Market Stood at $32.17 Billion in 2020 and is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of Over 6.35% to 2026

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Facility Management Market, By Services (Property, Cleaning, Security, Catering, Support, Others), By Type (Hard, Soft), By Application, By Outsource Vs Insource, By Organized Vs Unorganized, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Canadian Facility Management Market stood at USD32.17 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 6.35% until 2026.

Growth in the facility management market is driven by growing housing market, smart cities development and rapid infrastructure development in the country. Furthermore, booming Internet of Things (IoT) market, integration of facility management in building design and increasing demand for cyber and information security management is expected to positively influence the Canadian Facility Management Market in the coming years.



Based on services, the market is segmented into property, cleaning, security, catering, support and others. Cleaning services dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period, backed by growth in the country's industrial and commercial sectors.

Growth in the cleaning segment is also driven by easy credit conditions, increasing purchasing power parity and booming housing sector. Moreover, increasing awareness of cleanliness, security and maintenance due to the COVID-19 pandemic is going to positively influence the market.



Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into hard and soft services. Hard services segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the increasing investment in the real estate sector, growing housing market and rapid infrastructure development in the country.



Based on application, the market can be segmented into industrial, commercial and residential. Commercial segment was the largest contributing segment in 2020 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period owing to the rapid infrastructure development and increasing digital transformation of services such as integration of facility management in building design. This helps builders to construct buildings that can be easily maintained over a long period of time. Over the lifecycle of a building, almost 80% of total cost is incurred on facility management.



On the basis of region, Ontario and Quebec together accounted for the largest share in the Canadian Facility Management Market in 2020 and are expected to maintain the market dominance during the forecast period. Two largest metropolitan areas in the country are located in these regions which are driving the facility management market.

Some of the major players in the Canadian Facility Management Market include CBRE Group, Inc., Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions Canada LP, Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. (JLL), Cushman & Wakefield plc, Ingersoll Rand (Trane), Avison Young (Canada) Inc., ION Facility Services Inc., Black & McDonald, Aecon Group Inc. and GDI Integrated Facility Services, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Services Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Canada Facility Management Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Satisfaction Level of Service Providers

5.1.1. Service Quality

5.2.2. Sales Support

5.2.3. Pricing & Payment Terms

5.2.4. Safety

5.2.5. Skills

5.2.6. Innovation



6. Canada Facility Management Market Outlook

6.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders

6.2. Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.3. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1. By Value

6.4. Market Share & Forecast

6.4.1. By Services (Property, Cleaning, Security, Catering, Support, Others)

6.4.2. By Type (Hard, Soft)

6.4.3. By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential)

6.4.4. By Region (Alberta, Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, Rest of Canada)

6.4.5. By Outsource Vs Insource

6.4.6. By Organized Vs Unorganized

6.4.7. By Company (2020)

6.5. Cost of Spending in Canada (Plumbing, Painting, AC Service, Electrical Service, Pest Control, Masonry Service)

6.6. Market Overview for Building Inspection and Handover Certifications

6.7. Market Outlook for Safety Aspects, Innovations and Energy Saving

6.8. Canada Facility Management Market Attractiveness Index

6.8.1. By Services

6.8.2. By Application

6.8.3. By Region



7. Canada Cleaning Services Market Outlook



8. Canada Property Services Market Outlook



9. Canada Catering Services Market Outlook



10. Canada Support Services Market Outlook



11. Canada Security Services Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Canada Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competition Matrix

16.2. CBRE Group, Inc

16.3. Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions Canada LP

16.4. Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. (JLL)

16.5. Cushman & Wakefield plc

16.6. Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

16.7. Avison Young (Canada) Inc.

16.8. ION Facility Services Inc.

16.9. Black & McDonald

16.10. Aecon Group Inc.

16.11. GDI Integrated Facility Services



17. Strategic Recommendations

