Middle East Movies & Entertainment Market Report 2021-2028 - Increasing Popularity of 3D Movies is Projected to Drive Growth

The Middle East movies and entertainment market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.57 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing popularity of 3D movies that give the audience an experience of virtual reality is projected to drive growth. Additionally, the introduction of new marketing and distribution platforms such as IPTV, digital newspapers, DTH, and digital cable, as well as the online sales of music and movies, is anticipated to boost industry progress.



The Middle East movies and entertainment market is characterized by the presence of several well-established players. These players account for a significant market share and have diverse product portfolios and a strong presence across the region. The market also comprises small to midsized players that offer a selected range of products and mostly serve country-level customers.



Product launches help companies address the evolving needs of customers and gain a competitive edge over other players by offering new and innovative entertainment services. For instance, in April 2020, beIN Media Group, LLC launched a new cinema service that offers the latest international movies. The company announced ground-breaking cooperation with film distributors so that it can provide the latest movies straight to subscribers before they are seen in the cinema.

This latest on-demand service is a positive announcement from the company given the current situation, and it would help keep consumers entertained and connected during the coronavirus crisis, bringing cinema to households across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).



Some of the key players operating in the market are focusing on acquisitions to diversify their product offerings and strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in March 2019, The Walt Disney Company closed its USD 71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets. This acquisition allows the company to produce and distribute news, sports, and entertainment content through Fox News, Fox Sports, the Fox Network, and the Fox Television Stations.



The key companies are also focusing on strategic measures to expand their reach to a larger consumer base. For instance, Netflix Inc. is focusing on expanding its streaming membership business across the globe. To achieve the same, the company is improving its members' experience by expanding its streaming content with an emphasis on programming a compelling mix of content that delights its existing members and attracts new members.

Furthermore, it is continuously enhancing its user interface and extending streaming services to internet-connected screens.



Middle East Movies & Entertainment Market Report Highlights

Movies is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by progressing at a CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period.

The movies segment was valued at USD 334.0 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 953.3 million by 2028.

Saudi Arabia region is foreseen to remain at the forefront regarding market share and projected to accounts for a total market share of 27.5% in 2028.

Some of the key players operating in the Middle East movies and entertainment market includes Netflix, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., beIN Media Group, LLC, MBC Group, Sony Entertainment, Inc., and The Walt Disney Company.

Bein Media Group, LLC

Sony Entertainment, Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

All Over Group

Netflix, Inc.

Silvergrey

The Idea Factory

Mbc Group

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Mazzika Group

