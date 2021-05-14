Baltic and Nordic States Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2021-2025: Analysis of the Key Third-Party Data Centre & Public Cloud Developments

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baltic and Nordic States Data Centre Landscape 2021-2025: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Centre Nordics 2021 to 2025 report provides analysis of the key third-party Data Centre & Public Cloud developments across the five countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. It provides the key trends in each market with Data Centre Provider profiles with forecasts for Data Centre space, Data Centre power, Data Centre pricing, Data Centre revenues, power costs and Public Cloud revenues for each of the five countries from 2021 to 2025.

There are over 100 DC Providers offerings services in over 200 Data Centre facilities across the Nordic region including the five countries with Data Centre space just under 400,000 m2 and over 600 MW of Power.

The Data Centre Nordics 2021 to 2025 report analyses the Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden third-party Data Centre and Cloud markets over the period - and finds that the region is set for renewed growth particularly for HPC (High Performance Computing) users.

The Data Centre Nordics 2021 to 2025 report provides an update of the Data Centre Landscape in each market including sub sea cable connectivity, Data Centre space, Data Centre power, Data Centre pricing and Data Centre revenues for each country over the period. It also provides a forecast for Public Cloud revenues in each of the five countries.

From the report DCP finds that the Nordic Region is dominated by the Swedish and Norwegian markets - which each have over 120,000 m2 of third-party Data Centre raised floor space. Both countries benefit from an abundance of low cost renewable power attracting new users with high density power hungry IT applications. Facilities are being built which offer high power densities per rack with the Swedish at North facility (at Kista near Stockholm) supporting up to 40 kW of power per rack (if air cooled) and 100 kW of power per rack (if liquid cooled).

In Norway, the Government is considering new legislation to encourage excess heat from the Data Centre to be reused in a nearby district heating network, proposing that companies who consume 2 MW of power or more to reuse excess heat. The Norwegian Government argues that as power costs in Norway are low legislation is required to encourage more efficient power use.

Selected Data Centre Providers in the Nordics are expanding their facilities in the region. DigiPlex, a Norwegian Data Centre Provider is to build its first Data Centre campus near Copenhagen with up to five Data Centre facilities when built out. Green Edge Compute AS, a recent start-up in Norway, is to open its first facility near Trondheim in Norway, to support IoT (Internet of Things) with plans to open in other cities throughout Scandinavia.

Iceland the smallest of the five countries has introduced a number of facilities aimed at bitcoin mining or HPC (High Performance Computing) applications based on low cost renewable power. Iceland has seen campus facilities from at North, Verne Global & Etix Borealis offering high power densities provided as standard.

With the emphasis on low cost renewable energy and the ability to significantly lower the Data Centre carbon footprint by deploying applications in the Nordics, the analyst finds that there is the opportunity for the Nordic Region to continue to expand its market reach and challenge the established Tier 1 European markets based on the most favourable energy costs in Europe.

Baltic States (Estonia - Latvia - Lithuania) Data Centre Landscape - 2021 to 2025

This new 55-page report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, pricing for the Baltic region covering Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the Data Centre providers in the Baltic States.

There are over twenty Data Centre Providers across the three states hosting in just under 50 facilities. The facilities if compared with for example the Nordics countries, are relatively small with the largest being in Lithuania with a DC space of just over 3,000 m2, followed by Infonet's in Estonia with a space of 1,725 m2. 74% of the DC facilities located in the Baltic States have less than 1,000 m2 of Data Centre Space.

There is an investment in the region with the MCF Data Centre facility in Estonia to become the largest facility in the region currently under construction and is due to be completed by the end of 2021 with up to 14,000 m2 of Data Centre raised floor when built out.

The analyst forecasts that the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will see a 58% revenue growth over the 4-year period mid-2021 to mid-2025, equivalent to a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 14.4 percent per annum.

