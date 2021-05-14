Worldwide Small Molecule API Industry to 2027 - Featuring Aurobindo Pharma, Cambrex and Catalent Among Others

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Small Molecule API Market 2020-2027 by Source (Synthetic, Semi-synthetic, Natural), Type (Standard, HPAPI), Therapeutic Area, Application (Clinical, Commercial), Manufacturer Type (Pharma, CMO), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market will reach $266.2 billion by 2027, growing by 7.3% annually over 2020-2027 owing to increasing incidences of diseases, development of companies engaged in the manufacturing of small molecule APIs, the increasing technological developments in manufacturing sector, and surge in healthcare expenditure amid COVID-19 pandemic.



Highlighted with 85 tables and 85 figures, this 165-page report "Global Small Molecule API Market 2020-2027 by Source (Synthetic, Semi-synthetic, Natural), Type (Standard, HPAPI), Therapeutic Area, Application (Clinical, Commercial), Manufacturer Type (Pharma, CMO), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global small molecule API market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global small molecule API market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Source, Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, Manufacturer Type, and Region.



Based on Source, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Synthetic API

Branded Synthetic API

Generic Synthetic API

Semi-synthetic API

Natural Origin

Based on Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Standard API

High Potency API (HPAPI)

Branded HPAPI

Generic HPAPI

Based on Therapeutic Area, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular Disorders

Central Nervous System

Respiratory Disorders

Metabolic Diseases

Other Applications

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Clinical Use

Commercial Use

Based on Manufacturer Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical Companies (also breakdown by region)

CMOs (also breakdown by region)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Type, Therapeutic Area, and Manufacturer Type over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Players:

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Cambrex Corporation

Catalent, Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lonza Group

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Source

3.1 Market Overview by Source

3.2 Synthetic API

3.2.1 Branded Synthetic API

3.2.2 Generic Synthetic API

3.3 Semi-synthetic API

3.4 Natural Origin



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Type

4.1 Market Overview by Type

4.2 Standard API

4.3 High Potency API (HPAPI)

4.3.1 Branded HPAPI

4.3.2 Generic HPAPI



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Therapeutic Area

5.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Area

5.2 Infectious Diseases

5.3 Oncology

5.4 Ophthalmology

5.5 Cardiovascular Disorders

5.6 Central Nervous System

5.7 Respiratory Disorders

5.8 Metabolic Diseases

5.9 Other Applications



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Clinical Use

6.3 Commercial Use



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Manufacturer Type

7.1 Market Overview by Manufacturer Type

7.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

7.3 CMOs



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2027

8.2 North America Market 2020-2027 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2020-2027 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Germany

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2027 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 India

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2020-2027 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2020-2027 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Cambrex Corporation

Catalent, Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lonza Group

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd.

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



