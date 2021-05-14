Chapel Hill Academy and Lena Pope Welcome Phalen Leadership Academies in New School Partnership

Fort Worth, Texas, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week Chapel Hill Academy (CHA) announced a new partnership with Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA), a transformative leader in education, to deliver additional resources and targeted support for students at Chapel Hill Academy, 4640 Sycamore School Road, Fort Worth.

Lena Pope CEO, Ashley Elgin, Ph.D. shared, “We are excited to announce that Lena Pope and Chapel Hill Academy are launching a new partnership with Phalen Leadership Academies to support our continued efforts in academic excellence among CHA students. That means we join the ranks of schools across the country working to be #1 in scholar performance, family engagement, and learning acceleration.”

Dr. Elgin continued, “there is no denying the impact COVID has had on all of us, but especially our children. While we did find innovative ways to connect with our scholars through virtual, in-person, and hybrid models, we know that the chaos and change over the last year has left them more vulnerable to learning loss. At CHA we believe all children possess innate potential, and we are committed to leading the way by providing the best support and resources for both our scholars and teachers to thrive.”

The PLA model has several unique elements that drive strong growth for their partners and scholars: rigorous curriculum; high quality professional development; a coaching cycle that develops teachers; enrichment opportunities for scholars; eLearning options, and authentic partnerships with parents and communities.

This new partnership will support Chapel Hill students and staff in securing additional strategic support to ensure that scholars rise above any learning losses due to the global pandemic and are supported with resources that help them to accelerate learning gains. Chapel Hill teachers will have access to extensive coaching and training with a nationwide network of educators. Scholars will have more access to technology, tiered support, and personalized learning plans.

“We are extremely excited that we are able to serve more families and scholars in Fort Worth,” said Phalen Leadership Academies Founder & CEO, Earl Martin Phalen. “We are gearing up across the country to do some extensive work with our partner schools around recovering from COVID-19. We are deploying stronger teacher supports, in-school acceleration programs and much more. We look forward to bringing those things to Lena Pope strengthening their efforts at Chapel Hill Academy.”

Chapel Hill Academy is a tuition-free public charter school providing high-quality education to all children and improving the odds of success for children in Tarrant County. CHA focuses on student-centered curriculum and social-emotional learning to teach children to understand and manage emotions and make responsible decisions.

Founded in 2013, PLA currently serves over 10,000 scholars at 22 schools across the country, including an elementary and middle school in Beaumont, Texas ISD.

Under the new contract, Chapel Hill Academy will remain a part of the Lena Pope community. PLA will be a strong partner next year in enhancing Lena Pope’s approach to providing a well-rounded educational experience for CHA students.

Leaders are collaborating on strong plans to support scholars and teachers in the 2021-2022 academic year.

