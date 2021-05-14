Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Announces 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

Sale of assets substantially improved balance sheet

Construction revenue grew 65%

OLD GREENWICH, CT, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star” or the “Company”), a diversified, multi-industry holding company with three business divisions, Healthcare, Construction, and Investments, reported today its financial results for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2021.



During Q1 2021, the Company completed the sale of its DMS Health Technologies, Inc. (“DMS Health”) business unit for $18.75 million and the sale of another small business for $1.4 million. Financial results for both the Q1 2021 and 2020 reporting periods relate to continuing operations, which encompass Healthcare (Diagnostic Services and Diagnostic Imaging), Construction, and Investments.

Q1 2021 Financial Highlights vs. Q1 2020 (unaudited)*

Total revenues from continuing operations increased 16.5% to $22.4 million from $19.2 million

Gross profit from continuing operations decreased to $3.1 million from $3.2 million

Net loss from continuing operations was $0.6 million (or $0.12 per basic and diluted share) compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $2.4 million (or $1.15 per basic and diluted share) *

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations decreased to $(0.9) million from $(0.5) million

As of March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash increased to $13.3 million from $1.6 million and net debt decreased to $3.5 million from $20.4 million



* On May 28, 2020, Star completed a public offering through in which the Company issued and sold 2,225,000 shares of its common stock and 2,225,000 warrants to purchase up to 1,112,500 additional shares of common stock. As of March 31, 2021, 0.9 million of these warrants had been exercised for the issuance of an additional 0.5 million shares of our common stock at an exercise price of $2.25. Per share amounts for Q1 2021 period, reflect the new share count.

Jeff Eberwein, Executive Chairman of Star, noted, “In Q1 2021, our Healthcare division continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with revenue declining slightly versus the prior year quarter. Activity levels continue to rebound toward pre-COVID levels. Our Construction division grew revenue by 65% with much of the growth attributable to significantly increased output at our KBS business. Gross margin percentage at our Construction division declined as a consequence of rising raw materials prices, but is expected to return to more normal levels in the coming quarters.”

Mr. Eberwein continued, “The asset sales completed in Q1 2021 substantially improved our balance sheet and liquidity position with net debt decreasing from $20.4 million a year ago to $3.5 million at the end of Q1 2021. We are now better positioned to fund high-return internal growth investments and pursue acquisitions, which could be bolt-ons in Healthcare or Construction or entry into a new business sector.”

Revenues

The Company’s total Q1 2021 revenues from continuing operations increased 16.5% to $22.4 million from $19.2 million in the first quarter of the prior year.

Revenues in $ thousands Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % change Healthcare $ 13,307 $ 13,675 (2.7 )% Construction 9,047 5,484 65.0 % Investments — 31 (100.0 )% Total Revenues $ 22,354 $ 19,190 16.5 %





Although Q1 2021 revenues for the Healthcare division decreased slightly from Q1 2020, this division has largely recovered from the COVID pandemic related downturn and is now performing at near pre-pandemic levels. Doctor offices have reopened but are not yet operating at full capacity. As state-by-state vaccination levels increase, we expect volumes to increase and our operations fully return to normal levels later this year.

The increase in revenues for the Construction division was mainly due to higher production levels at KBS, with $2.7 million in revenue recognized on a large commercial project.

Gross Profit

Gross profit in $ thousands Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % change Healthcare $ 2,598 $ 2,874 (9.6 )% Healthcare gross margin 19.5 % 21.0 % (1.5 )% Construction 544 403 35.0 % Construction gross margin 6.0 % 7.3 % (1.3 )% Investments (65 ) (34 ) 91.2 % Total gross profit $ 3,077 $ 3,243 (5.1 )% Total gross margin 13.8 % 16.9 %





Q1 2021 gross profit for the Healthcare division decreased by 9.6% from the prior year’s quarter due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although revenues only decreased by 2.7%, gross profit declined by a higher percentage because some costs remained fairly constant such as employee costs, insurance, workers compensation, rents, utilities, and repairs and maintenance.

Q1 2021 gross profit for the Construction division increased by 35.0% from the prior year’s quarter due to increased production activity from recently won commercial projects. Gross margin percentage in Q1 2021 was adversely impacted by a rise in raw materials prices. We increased prices at the beginning of 2021 to offset these higher input costs, and our backlog remains very strong. We expect gross margins in Construction to improve over time.

Operating Expenses

Q1 2021 sales, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by 3.9%, or $0.2 million from the prior year period, primarily due to a $0.3 million increase in the Construction business as a result of increased commissions and headcount, offset by $0.1 million reduced travel expense in the Healthcare division.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Q1 2021 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations decreased to negative $0.9 million from negative $0.5 million in the same quarter of the prior year due to a rise in raw materials prices in Construction and decrease in gross profit due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Healthcare.

Net Loss

Q1 2021 net loss from continuing operations was $0.6 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.4 million, or $1.15 per basic and diluted share, in the same period in the prior year. Q1 2021 non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $1.7 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $1.3 million, or $0.65 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period.

Operating cash flow

Q1 2021 cash flow from operations was an outflow of $2.2 million, compared to an inflow of $0.6 million for the same period in the prior year due to increased investment in working capital to fund the revenue growth in the Construction division.

Conference Call Information

A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) on May 14, 2021 to discuss the results and management’s outlook. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (international callers: +1-201-689-8470) five minutes prior to the scheduled start time and referencing Star. A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link on the Investor Relations page at starequity.com/events-and-presentations/presentations ; an archived replay of the webcast will be available within 15 minutes of the end of the conference call.

If you have any questions, either prior to or after our scheduled Earnings Conference call, please e-mail admin@starequity.com or lcati@equityny.com .

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding entity with three divisions: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments.

Healthcare

Our Healthcare division designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products and provides mobile imaging services. Our Healthcare division operates in two businesses: (i) diagnostic services and (i) diagnostic imaging. The diagnostic services business offers imaging services to healthcare providers as an outsourced alternative to purchasing and operating their own equipment. The diagnostic imaging business develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras.

Construction

Our Construction division manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects and operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations for professional builders.

Investments

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets and investments.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 2020 Revenues: Healthcare $ 13,307 $ 13,675 Construction 9,047 5,484 Investments — 31 Total revenues 22,354 19,190 Cost of revenues: Healthcare 10,709 10,801 Construction 8,503 5,081 Investments 65 65 Total cost of revenues 19,277 15,947 Gross profit 3,077 3,243 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,055 4,863 Amortization of intangible assets 438 576 Gain on sale of MD Office Solutions (847 ) — Total operating expenses 4,646 5,439 Loss from operations (1,569 ) (2,196 ) Other income (expense): Other income, net 1,255 160 Interest expense, net (272 ) (305 ) Total other income (expense) 983 (145 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (586 ) (2,341 ) Income tax expense (2 ) (27 ) Loss from continuing operations, net of tax (588 ) (2,368 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 6,020 (585 ) Net income (loss) 5,432 (2,953 ) Deemed dividend on Series A redeemable preferred stock (479 ) (484 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 4,953 $ (3,437 ) Net income (loss) per share—basic and diluted Net loss per share, continuing operations $ (0.12 ) $ (1.15 ) Net income (loss) per share, discontinued operations $ 1.22 $ (0.28 ) Net income (loss) per share—basic and diluted $ 1.10 $ (1.44 ) Deemed dividend on Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.24 ) Net income (loss) per share, attributable to common shareholders—basic and diluted: $ 1.01 $ (1.67 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding—basic and diluted 4,916 2,055





Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,175 $ 3,225 Restricted cash 168 168 Accounts receivable, net 14,886 12,975 Inventories, net 9,838 9,787 Other current assets 2,738 2,025 Assets held for sale — 20,756 Total current assets 40,805 48,936 Property and equipment, net 9,383 9,762 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,848 1,769 Intangible assets, net 16,362 16,900 Goodwill 9,405 9,542 Other assets 2,588 1,384 Total assets $ 81,391 $ 88,293 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,535 $ 4,952 Accrued compensation 3,695 2,825 Accrued warranty 180 214 Deferred revenue 2,352 2,184 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 12,548 18,362 Payable to related parties 2,307 2,307 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,075 1,011 Other current liabilities 2,859 3,000 Liabilities held for sale — 7,871 Total current liabilities 30,551 42,726 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,967 3,700 Deferred tax liabilities 51 51 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,824 828 Other liabilities 1,018 1,059 Total liabilities 35,411 48,364 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized: 10% Series A Cumulative Redeemable preferred stock, 8,000,000 shares authorized, liquidation preference ($10.00 per share), 1,915,637 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 21,979 21,500 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 5,020,969 and 4,798,367 shares issued and outstanding (net of treasury shares) at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Treasury stock, at cost; 258,849 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (5,728 ) (5,728 ) Additional paid-in capital 149,283 149,143 Accumulated deficit (119,554 ) (124,986 ) Total stockholders’ equity 24,001 18,429 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity $ 81,391 $ 88,293





Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Net loss from continuing operations $ (588 ) $ (2,368 ) Acquired intangible amortization 438 576 Unrealized gain on equity securities (1) (23 ) 26 Litigation costs (2) 2 160 MDOS gain (3) (847 ) — Tenant receivable (4) 323 — Write-off of Star Real Estate Holding assets — 135 Transaction cost (5) — 115 Financing cost (6) 132 — COVID -19 Protection Equipment (7) 38 — SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (8) (1,220 ) — Income tax expense 2 27 Non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (1,743 ) $ (1,329 ) Net loss per diluted share from continuing operations $ (0.12 ) $ (1.15 ) Acquired intangible amortization 0.09 0.28 Unrealized gain on equity securities (1) — 0.01 Litigation costs (2) — 0.08 MDOS gain (3) (0.17 ) — Tenant receivable (4) 0.07 — Write-off of Star Real Estate Holding assets — 0.07 Transaction cost (5) — 0.06 Financing cost (6) 0.03 — COVID -19 Protection Equipment (7) 0.01 — SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (8) (0.25 ) — Income tax expense — 0.01 Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per basic and diluted share from continuing operations (9) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.65 )



(1) Reflects change in fair value of investments in equity securities.

(2) Reflects one time litigation costs.

(3) Reflects the gain from the sale of MDOS.

(4) Reflects one time write off in uncollectible tenant receivable.

(5) Reflects legal and other costs related to the ATRM merger and holding company conversion.

(6) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.

(7) Reflects purchases related to COVID -19 Protection Equipment.

(8) Reflects the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program.

(9) Per share amounts are computed independently for each discrete item presented. Therefore, the sum of the quarterly per share amounts will not necessarily equal to the total for the year, and sum of individual items may not equal the total.





Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Diagnostic

Services Diagnostic

Imaging Construction Investments Star Equity

Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 877 $ (232 ) $ (354 ) $ (83 ) $ (796 ) $ (588 ) Depreciation and amortization 290 67 479 65 — 901 Interest expense 18 57 197 — — 272 Income tax expense 2 — — — — 2 EBITDA from continuing operations 1,187 (108 ) 322 (18 ) (796 ) 587 Unrealized gain on equity securities (1) — — — — (23 ) (23 ) Litigation costs (2) — — — — 2 2 Stock-based compensation 29 49 — — 51 129 MDOS gain (3) (847 ) — — — — (847 ) Tenant receivable (4) — — 323 — — 323 Financing cost (6) — 42 90 — — 132 COVID-19 Protection Equipment (7) 36 2 — — — 38 SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (8) — — (1,220 ) — — (1,220 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 405 $ (15 ) $ (485 ) $ (18 ) $ (766 ) $ (879 )





For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Diagnostic

Services Diagnostic

Imaging Construction Investments Star Equity

Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 75 $ 147 $ (1,503 ) $ (52 ) $ (1,035 ) $ (2,368 ) Depreciation and amortization 329 63 572 65 — 1,029 Interest expense 20 26 259 — — 305 Income tax expense — 26 1 — — 27 EBITDA from continuing operations 424 262 (671 ) 13 (1,035 ) (1,007 ) Unrealized gain on equity securities (1) — — — — 26 26 Litigation costs (2) — — — — 160 160 Stock-based compensation 34 60 — — 12 106 Write off of Star Real Estate Holding Assets — — — — 135 135 Transaction cost (5) — — — — 115 115 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 458 $ 322 $ (671 ) $ 13 $ (587 ) $ (465 )



(1) Reflects change in fair value of investments in equity securities.

(2) Reflects one time litigation costs.

(3) Reflects the gain from the sale of MDOS.

(4) Reflects one time write off in uncollectible tenant receivable.

(5) Reflects legal and other costs related to the ATRM merger and holdings company conversion.

(6) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.

(7) Reflects purchases related to COVID -19 Protection Equipment.

(8) Reflects the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program.





Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Debt Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

A summary of the Company’s credit facilities and related party notes are as follows:

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Amount Weighted-Average Interest Rate Amount Weighted-Average Interest Rate Revolving Credit Facility - Gerber KBS $ 2,672 6.00 % $ 1,099 6.00 % Revolving Credit Facility - Gerber EBGL 1,969 6.00 % 2,016 6.00 % Revolving Credit Facility - SNB 5,000 2.61 % 12,710 2.64 % Total Short-term Revolving Credit Facility $ 9,641 4.24 % $ 15,825 3.30 % Gerber - Star Term Loan $ 271 6.25 % $ 262 6.75 % Premier - Term Loan 335 5.75 % 419 5.75 % Total Short Term Debt $ 606 5.97 % $ 681 6.13 % Short-term Paycheck Protection Program Notes $ 2,301 1.00 % $ 1,856 1.00 % Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 12,548 3.73 % $ 18,362 3.17 % Gerber - Star Term Loan $ 985 6.25 % $ 1,058 6.75 % Premier - Term Loan 324 5.75 % 321 5.75 % Total Long Term Debt $ 1,309 6.13 % $ 1,379 6.52 % Long-term Paycheck Protection Program Notes $ 658 1.00 % $ 2,321 1.00 % Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 1,967 4.41 % $ 3,700 3.06 % LSV Co-Invest I Promissory Note (“January Note”) $ 709 12.00 % $ 709 12.00 % LSV Co-Invest I Promissory Note (“June Note”) 1,220 12.00 % 1,220 12.00 % LSVM Note 378 12.00 % 378 12.00 % Total Notes Payable To Related Parties $ 2,307 12.00 % $ 2,307 12.00 % Total Debt $ 16,822 4.94 % $ 24,369 3.99 %





Term Loan Facilities

The following table presents the Star and Premier term loans balance net of unamortized debt issuance costs as of March 31, 2021 (in thousands):

March 31, 2021 Amount Gerber - Star Term Loan $ 1,533 Premier - Term Loan 659 Total Principal 2,192 Unamortized debt issuance costs (277 ) Total $ 1,915





Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue by segment: Diagnostic Services $ 10,239 $ 10,814 Diagnostic Imaging 3,068 2,861 Construction 9,047 5,484 Investments — 31 Consolidated revenue $ 22,354 $ 19,190 Gross profit by segment: Diagnostic Services $ 1,608 $ 2,005 Diagnostic Imaging 990 869 Construction 544 403 Investments (65 ) (34 ) Consolidated gross profit $ 3,077 $ 3,243 Income (loss) from continuing operations by segment: Diagnostic Services $ 859 $ 59 Diagnostic Imaging (22 ) (267 ) Construction (1,547 ) (1,300 ) Investments 76 (54 ) Star Corporate expenses (935 ) (634 ) Segment loss from operations $ (1,569 ) $ (2,196 ) Depreciation and amortization by segment: Diagnostic Services $ 290 $ 329 Diagnostic Imaging 67 63 Construction 479 572 Investments 65 65 Total depreciation and amortization $ 901 $ 1,029



