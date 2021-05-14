Amber Court Assisted Living Introduces a Lifestyle Change that Emphasizes Nutritional Well-being

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This partnership aims to provide Amber Court residents and guests, at the Smithtown and Westbury locations, with restaurant-style dining marked by high-quality sustainable ingredients made fresh and served by associates committed to providing industry-leading care. With this new partnership, Morrison Living is taking the guesswork out of the preferences for residents of Amber Court through a data-first approach that analyzes cuisines, market trends, focus group feedback, and the point-of-sale system to ensure residents get what they want, when they want, and how they want it.



"We are proud to work with Amber Court to provide the highest-quality culinary experience to the seniors in their communities," says John Pankcovcin, regional director of operations for Morrison Living. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to deepen the resident experience while providing them the best opportunity to enhance wellness and make a difference in their lives."

About Amber Court Assisted Living Communities

Amber Court Assisted Living is a family-owned and operated community founded in 1968 by Alfred and Judith Schonberger. Their commitment to bringing outstanding care to the elderly has grown the Amber Court family to six locations in the New York and New Jersey areas. Amber Court is known for its top-quality care and luxurious yet affordable accommodations.

About Morrison Living

Morrison Living is the nation's leading provider of inspired dining, wellness, environmental, and hospitality services to over 500 senior living communities across the country. Morrison Living employs over 350 executive chefs and registered dietitians, and 7,300 hospitality professionals who are committed to serving fresh, local, and authentic foods through socially responsible practices and superior customer service.

