Providence Resources P.l.c. (“the Company”)

Notification of Interest in Share Capital

Providence Resources P.l.c. has been informed by R. O’Riordan and S. O’Driscoll that they in aggregate hold 40,215,002 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company representing 4.12% of the issued ordinary share capital.

Simon Brett

Company Secretary

14 May 2021

End