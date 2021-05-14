Outlook on the Polymer Concrete Global Market to 2025 - by Class, Binding Agent, Application, End-use and Geography

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Concrete Market Research Report by Class, by Binding Agent, by Application, by End use - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Polymer Concrete Market to Grow USD 706.25 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.60% The Global Polymer Concrete Market is expected to grow from USD 513.01 Million in 2020 to USD 706.25 Million by the end of 2025.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Polymer Concrete to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Class, the Polymer Concrete Market is examined across Polymer Impregnated Concrete, Polymer Modified Concrete, and Polymer Resin Concrete.
- Based on Type, the Polymer Concrete Market is examined across Acrylate, Epoxy, Furan, Latex, Polyester, and Vinyl.
- Based on Binding Agent, the Polymer Concrete Market is examined across Natural Resin and Synthetic Resin.
- Based on Application, the Polymer Concrete Market is examined across Containments, Flooring Blocks, Pump Bases, Trench Drains, and Waste Containers.
- Based on End use, the Polymer Concrete Market is examined across Infrastructures, Non-Residential Structures, and Residential Structures.
- Based on Geography, the Polymer Concrete Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Polymer Concrete Market including ACO Group, Armorock, Basetek, BASF, Crown Polymers, DOW Chemical, Dudick, Ergonarmor, Forte Composites, Fosroc, Kwik Bond Polymers, Mapei, MEA Group, Sauereisen, and Sika.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Polymer Concrete Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Polymer Concrete Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Polymer Concrete Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Polymer Concrete Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Polymer Concrete Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Polymer Concrete Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Polymer Concrete Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Need for chemical resistant construction material
5.1.1.2. Increased applications in the environment with low energy consumption and less manpower
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Limited awareness in developing economies
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Potential growth in the European construction industry
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. High cost of polymer concrete as compared to cement
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Global Polymer Concrete Market, By Class
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Polymer Impregnated Concrete
6.3. Polymer Modified Concrete
6.4. Polymer Resin Concrete
7. Global Polymer Concrete Market, By Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Acrylate
7.3. Epoxy
7.4. Furan
7.5. Latex
7.6. Polyester
7.7. Vinyl
8. Global Polymer Concrete Market, By Binding Agent
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Natural Resin
8.3. Synthetic Resin
9. Global Polymer Concrete Market, By Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Containments
9.3. Flooring Blocks
9.4. Pump Bases
9.5. Trench Drains
9.6. Waste Containers
10. Global Polymer Concrete Market, By End use
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Infrastructures
10.3. Non-Residential Structures
10.4. Residential Structures
11. Americas Polymer Concrete Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Polymer Concrete Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. South Korea
12.10. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Polymer Concrete Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis
14.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
14.5. Competitive Scenario
14.5.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.5.4. Investment & Funding
14.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. ACO Group
15.2. Armorock
15.3. Basetek
15.4. BASF
15.5. Crown Polymers
15.6. DOW Chemical
15.7. Dudick
15.8. Ergonarmor
15.9. Forte Composites
15.10. Fosroc
15.11. Kwik Bond Polymers
15.12. Mapei
15.13. MEA Group
15.14. Sauereisen
15.15. Sika
16. Appendix
