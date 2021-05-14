Outlook on the Polymer Concrete Global Market to 2025 - by Class, Binding Agent, Application, End-use and Geography

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Concrete Market Research Report by Class, by Binding Agent, by Application, by End use - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Polymer Concrete Market to Grow USD 706.25 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.60% The Global Polymer Concrete Market is expected to grow from USD 513.01 Million in 2020 to USD 706.25 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Polymer Concrete to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Class, the Polymer Concrete Market is examined across Polymer Impregnated Concrete, Polymer Modified Concrete, and Polymer Resin Concrete.

Based on Type, the Polymer Concrete Market is examined across Acrylate, Epoxy, Furan, Latex, Polyester, and Vinyl.

Based on Binding Agent, the Polymer Concrete Market is examined across Natural Resin and Synthetic Resin.

Based on Application, the Polymer Concrete Market is examined across Containments, Flooring Blocks, Pump Bases, Trench Drains, and Waste Containers.

Based on End use, the Polymer Concrete Market is examined across Infrastructures, Non-Residential Structures, and Residential Structures.

Based on Geography, the Polymer Concrete Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Polymer Concrete Market including ACO Group, Armorock, Basetek, BASF, Crown Polymers, DOW Chemical, Dudick, Ergonarmor, Forte Composites, Fosroc, Kwik Bond Polymers, Mapei, MEA Group, Sauereisen, and Sika.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Polymer Concrete Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Polymer Concrete Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Polymer Concrete Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Polymer Concrete Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Polymer Concrete Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Polymer Concrete Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Polymer Concrete Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Need for chemical resistant construction material

5.1.1.2. Increased applications in the environment with low energy consumption and less manpower

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limited awareness in developing economies

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Potential growth in the European construction industry

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost of polymer concrete as compared to cement

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Polymer Concrete Market, By Class

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Polymer Impregnated Concrete

6.3. Polymer Modified Concrete

6.4. Polymer Resin Concrete



7. Global Polymer Concrete Market, By Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Acrylate

7.3. Epoxy

7.4. Furan

7.5. Latex

7.6. Polyester

7.7. Vinyl



8. Global Polymer Concrete Market, By Binding Agent

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Natural Resin

8.3. Synthetic Resin



9. Global Polymer Concrete Market, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Containments

9.3. Flooring Blocks

9.4. Pump Bases

9.5. Trench Drains

9.6. Waste Containers



10. Global Polymer Concrete Market, By End use

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Infrastructures

10.3. Non-Residential Structures

10.4. Residential Structures



11. Americas Polymer Concrete Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Polymer Concrete Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. South Korea

12.10. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Polymer Concrete Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis

14.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

14.5. Competitive Scenario

14.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.5.4. Investment & Funding

14.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. ACO Group

15.2. Armorock

15.3. Basetek

15.4. BASF

15.5. Crown Polymers

15.6. DOW Chemical

15.7. Dudick

15.8. Ergonarmor

15.9. Forte Composites

15.10. Fosroc

15.11. Kwik Bond Polymers

15.12. Mapei

15.13. MEA Group

15.14. Sauereisen

15.15. Sika



16. Appendix



