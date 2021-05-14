Outlook on the Industrial Hemp Global Market to 2025 - by Type, Source, Application and Geography

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Hemp Market Research Report by Type (CBD Hemp Oil, Hemp Fiber, Hemp Flower, Hemp Leaves, and Hemp Seed), by Source (Conventional and Organic), by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Industrial Hemp Market to Grow USD 18,812.81 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 32.21% The Global Industrial Hemp Market is expected to grow from USD 4,656.56 Million in 2020 to USD 18,812.81 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Industrial Hemp to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Industrial Hemp Market is examined across CBD Hemp Oil, Hemp Fiber, Hemp Flower, Hemp Leaves, Hemp Seed, and Hemp Seed Oil.

Based on Source, the Industrial Hemp Market is examined across Conventional and Organic.

Based on Application, the Industrial Hemp Market is examined across Beverages, Food, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, and Textiles. The Beverages further studied across Hot Beverages, Ready-To-Drink Beverages, and Sports & Energy Drinks. The Food further studied across Bakery Products, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Snacks & Cereals, and Soups, Sauces, & Seasonings.

Based on Geography, the Industrial Hemp Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Industrial Hemp Market including BAFA, Canah International, Colorado Hemp Works, Dun Agro, Ecofibre, Gencanna, Hemp Inc., Hemp Oil Canada, Hemp Poland, Hempco, Hempflax BV, Konoplex Group, MH Medical Hemp, Plains Industrial Hemp Processing, and South Hemp Tecno.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Industrial Hemp Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Industrial Hemp Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Industrial Hemp Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Industrial Hemp Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Industrial Hemp Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Industrial Hemp Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Industrial Hemp Market?



