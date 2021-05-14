Law Enforcement Software Market by Component, Solution, Service, Deployment Model and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Law Enforcement Software Market by Component, Solution (Digital Policing, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Jail Management), Service (Consulting, Training and Support, Implementation), Deployment Model (Cloud and On-premises), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global law enforcement software market size is expected to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2020 to USD 22.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The Increased demand for law enforcement solutions during COVID 19, rising numbers of crimes, increased focus on community-oriented policing, and growing investments for public safety measures in smart city projects are a few factors driving the growth of the law enforcement solutions and services.

Growing need to law enforcement solutions to fight against crime to drive the market during forecast period

Law enforcement software solutions are designed to identify, prevent, respond, and prepare for criminal incidents. Law enforcement solutions enable law enforcers to manage crucial information, such as crime databases and records, for crime analysis.

Through these technologically advanced law enforcement solutions, law enforcers can access the information anytime and from anywhere. Moreover, they improve the operational performance of law enforcement agencies by automating the overall investigation processes and reducing the data entry efforts through workflow automation.

They allow law enforcers to upload criminal data and exchange the information with other departments or agencies digitally. Modern law enforcement software solutions are integrated with safety devices and advanced technologies, which help law enforcement bodies to manage criminal activities or emergencies in real-time based on the evidence captured by digital devices, such as surveillance cameras and location tracking devices.

Digital policing solutions are in high demand due to increased need of resolve crimes effectively in less time

Technology is becoming increasingly important for law enforcement organizations and agencies to process massive volumes of data effectively. Law enforcers need accurate and timely information to quickly respond during an incident. With the increased demand for enhanced law enforcement, the digital transformation of police operations is also gaining traction.

Digital policing solutions enable the police forces to perform effectively and efficiently with even fewer data. Moreover, digital policing enables law enforcement agencies to gather evidence and related information digitally, analyze crime patterns, and securely share the evidence with other agencies.

Law enforcement organizations are investing in digital policing solutions as it helps them to automate the investigation process and close cases at a faster pace. In recent times, law enforcement software vendors are following a dynamic approach while designing solutions to accelerate the transformation of digital acceleration.

Training and support services to help law enforcement personnel to know latest technologies better

Training and support services include support related to the implementation and use of law enforcement software. They include the support provided during, pre, and post-installation, and maintenance exercises.

The support types include functional support, technical support, remote support, and database support to law enforcement organizations using web conferencing, phones, and ticketing frameworks, or by onsite help. Training teams help organizations to reap the maximum benefits from the investments they made to implement digital insurance solutions.

These services are packages, which are subscription-based and provide 24/7/365 support. Moreover, they also involve periodic inspections to avoid the occurrence of any unscheduled or unforeseen events and respond in case of critical emergencies.

Cloud segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Law enforcement agencies are moving from on-premises to cloud deployment, as cloud deployment reduces the overall costs, provides flexibility with advanced technology, offers scalable access to solutions, ensures the enforcement of security compliances, and enhances business efficiency.

Law enforcement software solutions can be deployed as a SaaS-based offering, which enables multiple users to gain control of the cloud infrastructure through the internet. It is a standard model that enables service providers to grant public access to resources, such as applications and storage, through the internet. Cloud services may be offered free of cost or on the pay-per-use model, depending on the requirements of the end users.

Public cloud is highly adopted among cloud storage providers due to the ease of access and faster deployment. This cloud deployment model offers various benefits to enterprises, such as scalability, reliability, flexibility, and remote location access. Cloud is more preferred by enterprises that have fewer regulatory hurdles and are willing to partially or fully outsource their storage facilities.

The major concern with the cloud is data security, due to which many enterprises are shifting to private and hybrid cloud solutions.

North America to hold the largest market size and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

North America is the most mature market in terms of law enforcement software and solutions adoption, due to several factors, such as the presence of many law enforcement agencies with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise. APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for law enforcement software vendors during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Law Enforcement Software Market

4.2 North America: Market, by Component and Country

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Market, by Component and Country

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Law Enforcement During the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.1.2 Increased Focus on Community-Oriented Policing

5.2.1.3 Growing Investments for Public Safety Measures in Smart City Projects

5.2.1.4 Rise in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions for Law Enforcement

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Government Compliances and Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technologies

5.2.3.2 Incorporation of Big Data Analytics in Public Safety

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Efficient Storage and Data Management Capacities

5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.4 Case Study Analysis

5.4.1 Case Study 1: Asset Management

5.4.2 Case Study 2: Real-Time Intelligence

5.4.3 Case Study 3: Higher Quality Report Generation

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Big Data and Analytics

5.7.2 Internet of Things

5.7.3 Blockchain

5.7.4 Machine Learning

5.7.5 Augmented Reality

5.7.6 Artificial Intelligence

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.8.1 Pricing Analysis: Law Enforcement Software Market

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.11 Regulations

5.11.1 North America

5.11.2 Europe

5.11.3 Asia-Pacific

5.11.4 Middle East and Africa

5.11.5 Latin America

6 Law Enforcement Software Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solution

6.3 Services

7 Law Enforcement Software Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Computer-Aided Dispatch

7.3 Record Management

7.4 Case Management

7.5 Jail Management

7.6 Incident Response

7.7 Digital Policing

8 Law Enforcement Software Market, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Service Types: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Service Types: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Implementation

8.3 Consulting

8.4 Training and Support

9 Law Enforcement Software Market, by Deployment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Deployment Models: Law Enforcement Software Market Drivers

9.1.2 Deployment Models: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Cloud

10 Law Enforcement Software Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 North America

10.1.2 North America: Market Drivers

10.1.3 North America: COVID-19 Impact

10.1.4 United States

10.1.5 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Europe: Law Enforcement Software Market Drivers

10.2.2 Europe: COVID-19 Impact

10.2.3 United Kingdom

10.2.4 Germany

10.2.5 France

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.3.1 Asia-Pacific: Law Enforcement Software Market Drivers

10.3.2 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact

10.3.3 Australia and New Zealand

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 China

10.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa: Law Enforcement Software Market Drivers

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact

10.4.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4.4 South Africa

10.4.5 United Arab Emirates

10.4.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Latin America: Law Enforcement Software Market Drivers

10.5.2 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact

10.5.3 Brazil

10.5.4 Mexico

10.5.5 Rest of Latin America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking

11.3 Market Share Analysis of Top Vendors

11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Definitions and Methodology

11.5.2 Stars

11.5.3 Emerging Leaders

11.5.4 Pervasive

11.5.5 Participants

11.6 SME Evaluation Quadrant

11.6.1 Definitions and Methodology

11.6.2 Progressive Companies

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.6.5 Starting Blocks

11.7 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 IBM

12.1.2 Accenture

12.1.3 Motorola Solutions

12.1.4 Axon

12.1.5 NICE

12.1.6 Esri

12.1.7 Nuance Communications

12.1.8 Palantir Technologies

12.1.9 Hexagon Safety and Infrastructure

12.1.10 Gentec

12.1.11 Omnigo

12.1.12 eForce

12.1.13 DXC Technology

12.1.14 CyberTech

12.1.15 LexisNexis Risk Solutions

12.2 Startup / SME Players

12.2.1 Cyrun

12.2.2 Capers Software

12.2.3 Guardian Alliance Technologies

12.2.4 Presynct Technologies

12.2.5 ALEN

12.2.6 Column Case Management

12.2.7 Matrix Pointe Software

12.2.8 Lexipol

12.2.9 Tracker Products

12.2.10 CODY Systems

13 Adjacent Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Public Safety and Security Market

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: the Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

