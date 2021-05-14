Worldwide Battery Electrolyte Industry to 2028 - Increasing Awareness About Renewable Energy is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Electrolyte Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Electrolyte Type, By Liquid Type, And By End-Use, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing scope of battery electrolyte applications, especially in batteries used in automotive and electronics sectors, is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 4,861.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.7%, Market Trends - Constant technological advancements by major players such as recently launched semi-solid Lithium-Ion battery



The global battery electrolyte market size is expected to reach USD 8,864.0 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Some of the major factors expected to drive market growth include increasing number of government initiatives to lower carbon emissions globally by adopting renewable resources and growing adoption of electric vehicles.



Increasing production and sales of consumer electronics and fitness wearable, and rising trends of BYOD, as well as school from home and work from home are resulting increasing consumption of laptops, tablets, and smartphones, which in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on growth of the global market to a significant extent.



Higher initial investment required for electric vehicles as compared to the conventional vehicles could restrain growth of the global battery electrolyte market to some extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the electrolyte type, the Lithium-Ion segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the global market. This can be attributed to high demand for these batteries from automotive and electronics industries.

Among the form type segments, the gel electrolytes segment is expected to dominate in the global market with largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is due to wide-range of applications of gel electrolytes in flexible solid-state batteries.

Among the end-use industry segments, the automotive industry segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This is attributed to increasing demand for battery electrolytes for making batteries used in the automotive industry.

The North America market accounted for significantly high revenue share in the global market in 2020.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to register substantially high growth rate during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ube Industries, Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls, Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corporation, 3M, BASF SE, LG Chem, and American Elements. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

In January 2020, Kyocera launched world's first semi-solid Lithium-Ion battery. This company is the first to develop such technology in the market, which is expected to drive demand for battery electrolytes and create revenue opportunity for the company.

