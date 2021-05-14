Casana Announces the Launch of Their Smart Integrated Technologies Lab (The SIT Lab) in Rochester, NY; Led by Nicholas Conn, PhD and Dave Borkholder, PhD

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casana , a healthcare technology firm that is reinventing in-home health monitoring, announced today that they have launched a Smart Integrated Technologies Lab (The SIT Lab) from which they will conduct research studies to evaluate Casana’s effortless and noninvasive health monitoring products, including The Heart Seat. The SIT Lab, located in Casana’s Rochester, NY headquarters, will be home to studies funded by Casana and led by Casana’s Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Nicholas Conn and Casana’s co-founder and Head of R&D, Dave Borkholder .



The SIT Lab is the research and development center for current and future Casana products. The vision for the research lab is to develop and validate innovative and easy-to-use products that allow for effortless in-home health monitoring. These efforts strive to enable proactive and preventative health care in the home.

Casana’s first observational study launching at The SIT Lab will evaluate the performance of their first product, The Heart Seat , which is in the early stages of commercialization and has the goal of collecting clinical grade measures for blood pressure, blood oxygenation, heart rate, and cardiac output.

The SIT Lab will also test and refine the user’s experience with Casana’s products in a controlled environment, measuring subjects’ general perception of the products and their experience physically interacting with them. Casana plans to recruit hundreds of subjects from the greater Rochester area to support its studies at The SIT Lab.

According to Nicholas Conn, PhD, founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Casana, “We are thrilled to launch the SIT Lab here in Rochester and open our doors to members of the Rochester community, who can help us advance effortless and noninvasive, in-home health monitoring. Casana’s health monitoring technologies have the potential to transform the healthcare system by facilitating the transition from reactive care to proactive and preventive care, while simultaneously improving patient outcomes and reducing costs.”

The recent Covid-19 pandemic created an urgent need for expanded remote patient monitoring (RPM). Current RPM solutions have a number of limitations that lead to patient non-adherence . Many devices require burdensome patient and / or caregiver management, adding even more challenges for patients.

RPM is being used in many areas including: chronic disease management, monitoring patients post-hospital discharge, and monitoring patients undergoing therapies with potential serious side effects. Similar technologies are also commonly used to maintain the health and wellness of the ‘worried well,’ and to support elderly aging in place.

Casana’s goal is to use the SIT Lab to investigate technologies that fix remote health monitoring by reducing compliance barriers to home health monitoring, and making it as effortless as possible to gather consistent, long-term vital trends for heart failure patients. By combining data from sensors such as the electrocardiogram (ECG), ballistocardiogram (BCG), and photoplethysmogram (PPG) integrated into daily household objects like a toilet seat, Casana's advanced algorithms have the potential to give care providers a reliable and holistic picture of their patient's or loved ones' health.

In an environment where people prefer to remain at home, Casana is working towards making meaningful changes to in-home health monitoring and preventative care. The Smart Integrated Technologies Lab is the gateway for Casana to bring new products to market with the focus of improving RPM adherence and keeping patients healthy at home.

For more information about The Smart Integrated Technologies Lab or interest in upcoming studies, please visit www.casanacare.com .

About Casana

Casana is unlocking a new category in healthcare technologies that enables effortless, integrated and consistent in-home heart health monitoring. Casana’s first product, The Heart Seat™ is an IoT heart health toilet seat that captures clinically relevant measurements, including heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygenation, and cardiac output. Casana’s mission is to assist medical teams in their care management of patients with chronic conditions beyond the four walls of the hospital, starting with the 6M+ people in the US living with Heart Failure. Casana was founded in 2018 by Dr. Nicholas Conn, whose vision it was to use passive, connected sensors to solve the challenges for managing health at home. He developed The Heart Seat during his PhD work at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).