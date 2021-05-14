Gencor Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gencor Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: GENC) announced today net revenues of $21.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $26.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Gross margins for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were 28.8% compared with 28.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company continued to experience higher manufacturing costs associated with steel and OEM parts pricing, as well as unabsorbed manufacturing labor and overhead expenses related to the paver line. The negative effect of these higher manufacturing costs on the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was offset by improved margins on certain equipment sales recognized over time and increased parts sales, in dollars and as a percentage of total net revenues, at higher margins.

Product engineering and development expenses increased $0.4 million to $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $0.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, primarily related to the paver product line. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased by $1.3 million to $3.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase in SG&A expenses was due to expenses related to establishing the paver line and professional fees to support business development efforts.

Operating income decreased from $4.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, due primarily to the operational and start-up costs related to the Blaw-Knox acquisition and professional fees to support business development efforts.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company had non-operating income of $1.6 million compared to non-operating expense of $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Included in non-operating expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were net realized and unrealized losses on marketable securities of $5.7 million, due to the decline in the domestic equity markets in March 2020. The effective income tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and benefit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was 20%. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $2.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $(0.7) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

For the six months ended March 31, 2021 the Company had net revenue of $40.3 million and net income of $3.8 million ($0.26 per diluted share) versus net revenue of $44.0 million and net income of $1.8 million ($0.12 per diluted share) for the six months ended March 31, 2020.

At March 31, 2021, the Company had $123.1 million of cash and marketable securities compared to $125.1 million at September 30, 2020. Net working capital was $153.6 million at March 31, 2021. The Company had no short-term or long-term debt outstanding at March 31, 2021.

The Company’s backlog was $42.6 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $24.5 million at March 31, 2020.

John Elliott, Gencor’s CEO, stated, “Despite higher raw material and associated purchased goods costs, Gencor was able to maintain gross margins in the second quarter.  Revenues were modest compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020 primarily due to a higher portion of revenue recognition from contracts recognized over time in fiscal 2020.  Production and deliveries were minimally affected by COVID-19 related precautions in the quarter. Steel prices continued to increase and lead times on purchased goods remain a challenge.

We have experienced a pickup in demand for our equipment since the November 2020 election.  Backlog exceeded $42M going into the third quarter, which is well above historic norms.  We see renewed optimism that additional Federal infrastructure funding should be approved in the second half of 2021.

Our recently acquired Blaw-Knox brand and associated assets has been successfully moved to a separate manufacturing facility, where production of asphalt pavers has begun.  Parts sales for the paver products have been steady.  We anticipate continuing to invest in the brand to expand the market for both the equipment and parts sales.”

GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

 For the Quarters Ended
March 31,		 For the Six Months Ended
March 31,
  2021  2020   2021  2020 
        
Net revenue$21,352,000 $25,993,000  $40,316,000 $44,023,000 
Cost of goods sold 15,206,000  18,655,000   31,189,000  32,365,000 
Gross profit 6,146,000  7,338,000   9,127,000  11,658,000 

Operating expenses:		       
Product engineering and development 1,069,000  689,000   1,914,000  1,455,000 
Selling, general and administrative 3,838,000  2,561,000   7,032,000  4,943,000 
Total operating expenses 4,907,000  3,250,000   8,946,000  6,398,000 
        
Operating income (loss) 1,239,000  4,088,000   181,000  5,260,000 
        
Other income (expense), net:       
Interest and dividend income, net of fees 327,000  763,000   1,130,000  1,395,000 
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net 1,294,000  (5,670,000)  3,488,000  (4,353,000)
Other -  -   -  (10,000)
  1,621,000  (4,907,000)  4,618,000  (2,968,000)
        
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 2,860,000  (819,000)  4,799,000  2,292,000 
Income tax expense (benefit) 572,000  (164,000)  960,000  458,000 
Net income (loss)$2,288,000 $(655,000) $3,839,000 $1,834,000 
        
Basic Income (Loss) per Common Share$0.16 $(0.04) $0.26 $0.13 
        
Diluted Income (Loss) per Common Share$0.16 $(0.04) $0.26 $0.12 
        
 


GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



ASSETS		March 31,
2021
(Unaudited)		  September 30,
2020
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents$29,417,000  $35,584,000
Marketable securities at fair value (cost of $91,159,000 at March 31, 2021 and
$89,514,000 at September 30, 2020)		 93,646,000   89,498,000
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $373,000 at
March 31, 2021 and $442,000 at September 30, 2020		 3,543,000   1,992,000
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings    6,405,000
Inventories, net 38,104,000   27,090,000
Prepaid expenses 1,204,000   1,189,000
Total current assets 165,914,000   161,758,000
Property and equipment, net 12,252,000   8,341,000
Other long-term assets 1,054,000   995,000
Total Assets$179,220,000  $171,094,000


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY		    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable$2,697,000  $1,728,000
Customer deposits 6,026,000   3,853,000
Accrued expenses 3,134,000   2,605,000
Current operating lease liabilities 412,000   328,000
Total current liabilities 12,269,000   8,514,000


Deferred and other income taxes		 1,247,000   746,000
Non-current operating lease liabilities 589,000   614,000
Total liabilities 14,105,000   9,874,000
Commitments and contingencies    
Shareholders’ equity:    
Preferred stock, par value $.10 per share; 300,000 shares authorized;
none issued		 -    -
Common stock, par value $.10 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized;    
12,298,337 shares and 12,287,337 shares issued and outstanding at
March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively		 1,230,000   1,229,000
Class B Stock, par value $.10 per share; 6,000,000 shares authorized;    
2,318,857 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021
and September 30, 2020		 232,000   232,000
Capital in excess of par value 12,386,000   12,331,000
Retained earnings 151,267,000   147,428,000
Total shareholders’ equity 165,115,000   161,220,000
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$179,220,000  $171,094,000
     

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements - This press release and our other communications and statements may contain "forward-looking statements," including statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, estimates, projections and intentions. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control.

