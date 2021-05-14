Skout’s Honor Adds Flea & Tick Collection to its Growing Product Family

Oceanside, CA, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skout’s Honor, the award-winning pet specialty brand best known for its environmentally and socially-conscious cleaning, grooming and wellness products announced today a new line of Natural Flea & Tick products for the pet specialty industry, offering a powerful and safe way to protect pets and their households against fleas, ticks and mosquitoes.

The new line includes a Flea + Tick Shampoo, Dog + Home Spray and Yard Spray to help pet parents effectively rid of pests naturally. Powered with natural peppermint and cedarwood oils, the collection is easy to use and offers long-lasting results to kill fleas, ticks and repel mosquitos, while remaining safe for your pets, home and yard.

Skout’s Honor’s new Flea & Tick Collection is available now through distributor partners and pet specialty retailers nationwide, as well as online at SkoutsHonor.com.

Flea+Tick Shampoo - A safe and effective formula that naturally cleanses and protects against pests, leaving pets feeling fresh and clean. (MSRP: $19.99, 16oz)

Flea+Tick Dog+Home Spray - Safe for carpets, upholstery and topical use on pets. (MSRP: $19.99, 28oz)

Flea+Tick Yard Spray - Naturally protect your yard and outdoor spaces from the fence line to the front door. Attach directly to hose for maximum coverage. (MSRP: $34.99, 32oz)

“All of our products - in every category - are known for their ability to bring powerful, effective and safe solutions to the most common problems faced by pet parents everyday,” said Jenny Gilcrest, VP Marketing for Skout’s Honor. “The addition of our Natural Flea & Tick collection is an exciting extension of that promise - we’re proud to offer yet another way to support pets and their families in leading happier, healthier lives!”

Buy a bottle, feed an animal. Every bottle sold donates a day’s worth of food to an animal in need (Skout’s Paw Pledge).

These products are currently available through all of Skout’s Honor’s US distribution partners, including VSI, UPP, S&S, PET FOOD EXPERTS, NELSON WHOLESALE, ADMC, VAN DEN BOSCH, BURLO, SOUTHEAST PETS, SOUTHERN STATES, LADS and NAN. For sales and distribution opportunities, please contact Shannan Morlas at shannan@skoutshonor.com.





About Skout’s Honor

Skout’s Honor is an award-winning company based in Oceanside, Calif. that offers everyday pet essentials including stain and odor, grooming, wellness, training and flea & tick solutions. Founded by a team of animal lovers and proud pet owners, the company created its “Skout’s Paw Pledge,” and donates a day’s worth of food for a shelter animal in need with every product sold. For more information on the products and for specific retailers, please visit SkoutsHonor.com.

