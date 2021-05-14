New Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 Now Available In-Store and Online Across Canada

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Samsung Galaxy Book, Book Pro, and Pro 360 are now available for purchase at Samsung Experience Stores1, online at Samsung.com/ca, and at major retail partners across Canada. Samsung’s completely redesigned 2021 Galaxy Book devices feature brilliantly vibrant screens and ultra-light designs and are built to live at the center of your Galaxy ecosystem.



“Samsung designed a new approach to mobile computing where Galaxy Books, Galaxy smartphones, and Galaxy tablets integrate seamlessly with one another,” said Steven Cull, Senior Director of Mobile Product Management and Services, Samsung Canada. “Our 2021 Galaxy Books are designed to enhance the needs and routines of modern mobile-first users to help make day-to-day experiences simpler, smoother, and more intuitive.”

The Center of Your Mobile Ecosystem

Do more and save time with devices and ecosystems that work better together. Samsung’s 2021 Galaxy Book portfolio works effortlessly with your other Galaxy devices for increased productivity and efficiency. Second Screen2 allows you to expand your display onto your Galaxy Tab for easier multitasking and productivity with Duplicate and Extend modes. With Link to Windows and Microsoft Your Phone3 integration, stay focused by taking calls, checking notifications, accessing photos, messages and running up to five apps simultaneously from your smartphone directly on your desktop4. Quick Share5 allows you to simply drag and drop multiple files and content between your Galaxy Book device and your Galaxy smartphone with near instant transfer.

Powerful Performance, Next-Gen Connectivity and Boosted Mobility

All three 2021 Galaxy Book laptops are powered by an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. In addition, Book Pro and Pro 360 are Intel® Evo™ certified, providing a leading balance of power, immersive graphics, and long-lasting battery6.

You can also experience up to 3x faster Wi-Fi with these next generation Wi-Fi 6E Ready7 Galaxy Books, meaning you can enjoy more bandwidth and a fast 6GHz internet connection at home or in the office, making it easier to connect and complete work on the go.

Portability, Productivity and Immersive Entertainment

Samsung’s 2021 Galaxy Books are extremely portable — with Galaxy Book8 weighing 1,610g and measuring 15.4mm, Galaxy Book Pro9 weighing 870g and measuring 11.2mm, and Galaxy Book Pro 36010 weighing 1,063g and measuring 11.5mm.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 also comes with an upgraded S Pen11 right in the box—now 2.2x thicker12 for a more true-to-life writing experience. S Pen is great for taking notes during important meetings or classes or unleashing your creativity when you’re off the clock.

With Galaxy Book Pro, enjoy your favourite movies on a brilliant AMOLED display, and on the Galaxy Book Pro 360, design, create, and experience everything on a rich, Super AMOLED screen complete with touch functionality. Complete with Dolby Atmos® and AKG speakers, beautiful content is complemented by crisp sound to deliver an outstanding entertainment experience.

Canadian Specs and Availability

The Galaxy Book, Book Pro, and Pro 360 are available for purchase beginning today, May 14, 2021, online at Samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Stores, and at major retail partners across Canada. These PCs will be available in the following variations:

Galaxy Book will be available in Mystic Silver starting at $859.00 (our regular price) in 15.6-inches with an Intel Core i3 processor. 15-inch: https://www.samsung.com/ca/pc/galaxy-book/galaxy-book-15inch-i3-8gb-256gb-np750xda-kd1ca/

Galaxy Book Pro will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Blue starting at $1,469.99 (our regular price) in 13.3-inches with an Intel Core i5. Galaxy Book Pro also comes in 15.6-inches, for $1,599.99 (our regular price) with an Intel Core i5 processor. 13-inch: https://www.samsung.com/ca/pc/galaxy-book/galaxy-book-pro-13inch-i5-8gb-256gb-np930xdb-kf1ca/ 15-inch: https://www.samsung.com/ca/pc/galaxy-book/galaxy-book-pro-15inch-i5-8gb-256gb-np950xdb-ka1ca/

Galaxy Book Pro 360 is available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Navy starting at $1,599.99 (regular price) in 13.3-inches with an Intel Core i5. Galaxy Book Pro 360 also comes in 15.6-inches with an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, starting at $1,729.99.

13-inch: https://www.samsung.com/ca/pc/galaxy-book/galaxy-book-pro-360-13inch-i5-8gb-512gb-np930qdb-kd1ca/ 15-inch: https://www.samsung.com/ca/pc/galaxy-book/galaxy-book-pro-360-15inch-i5-8gb-512gb-np950qdb-ka1ca/



Early Bird Offer Details

Canadians who purchase a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 from May 14, 2021 – May 28, 2021 at a Samsung Experience Store or retail partner location and complete their purchase will receive a special Early Bird offer consisting of an e-voucher (redeemable online on samsung.com/ca between May 14, 2021 and June 30, 2021) for Galaxy Buds Pro (Phantom Black).13

Eligible customers can also receive 0% financing on their Galaxy Book device for up to 36 months with approved credit14.

AIR MILES® Collectors can get up to 350 AIR MILES Bonus Miles when they purchase a Galaxy Book Pro or Pro 360 on Samsung.com or at SES locations between May 14th – May 30th, 2021.15

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. You’ll be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help you get back on track16.

Canadians can purchase Samsung Care+ with their new Galaxy device or within 60 days of their device purchase date. To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Door to Door Repair Service

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door to Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, LIVE CHAT or text us at WECARE (932 273). This convenient Door-to-Door service includes free pick up and return shipping and is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair

S Service

Samsung is now offering a convenient way to get the help you need when something goes wrong with your computer: S Service. S Service is a live online customer support service that connects you directly with a service agent through one-to-one remote support via your Galaxy Book. Because it is a chat-based service that operates over your Galaxy Book, you don’t have to worry about background noise, so you can use it at home, in a café, or anywhere with web access. To learn more, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/support/computing/samsung-laptop-online-support/

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices:

www.samsung.com/ca/ or www.news.samsung.com/ca/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2021, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada’s “Most Reputable Companies” in Léger’s Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung’s award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

1 In regions where in-store shopping is not available, Samsung Experience Stores offer curbside, storefront and centralized pick-up. Reserve online at shop.samsung.com/ca/ and arrange your pick-up from a Samsung Experience Store in Canada. Storefront only available at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Subject to change. Samsung also offers convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door to Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, LIVE CHAT or text us at WECARE (932 273). This convenient Door-to-Door service includes free pick up and return shipping and is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/support/stayhomestaysafe/

2 Supported with Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+.

3 Users must link their mobile phone to their Windows PC through Link to Windows on their phone and Your Phone app on their PC, follow the set-up prompts, including being signed into same Microsoft account. Requires an Android 7.0+ phone and the latest Windows 10 update on the PC. Some mobile apps may restrict content to be shared on other screens or may require a touch screen to be able to interact with them. Apps feature requires Android phone and PC to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Your Phone multiple apps experience requires supported Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 11 and Windows 10 May 2020 Update or later. Supported devices for Apps feature. Calls requires a minimum PC software version of Windows 10 May 2019 update or higher. Requires Windows 10 PC supporting Bluetooth radio. Requires Android devices version 7.0 and greater with at least 1GB of RAM and the latest update for Windows.

4 Notifications not supported on devices that have Notification Access disabled by work or other policy.

5 Quick share feature allows sharing of photos, videos and files between Samsung Galaxy devices. Quick Share is available on Galaxy Smartphones, Galaxy Tabs, and Galaxy Books (from May 2021), on Android 10 and One UI2.1 and above. Available devices and features may subject to change. Requires BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Wi-Fi Direct connection to enable Quick Share. Wi-Fi direct must be enabled before using.

6 Battery life may vary depending on environment, usage patterns and other factors. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on several factors and other application usage patterns. Results may vary. 20-hour battery life once fully charged.

7 Wi-Fi 6E availability will vary by many factors. Wi-Fi 6E wireless network router required and sold separately.

8 Galaxy Book 15.6-inch

9 Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch

10 Galaxy Book Pro 360 13-inch

11 When compared to the previous Galaxy Book S Pen. S Pen is only supported to Galaxy Book Pro 360 line-up.

12 Comparing with Galaxy Book Flex.

13 Some conditions apply. Offer available at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada and participating authorized Canadian retailers . Purchase from May 14th, 2021 to May 28th, 2021, a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 (Models NP930QDB-KD1CA – regular price $1599.99/ NP930QDB-KE2CA- regular price $1729.99/ NP950QDB-KA1CA – regular price $1729.99/NP950QDB-KB2CA – regular price $1869.99) or Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (Models NP930XDB-KF1CA- regular price $1469.99/ NP950XDB-KB2CA – regular price $1729.99/ NP950XDB-KA1CA – regular price $1599.99) and receive a bonus upon completion of your device purchase consisting of a Samsung E-Voucher (redeemable only on samsung.com/ca between May 14, 2021 and June 30, 2021) for one of the following (based on customer’s selection of Galaxy Book device): Purchase of Galaxy Book Pro 360 or Galaxy Book Pro: Bonus: Galaxy Buds Pro (Black -Model Number SM-R190NZKAXAC; regular price $264.99 CDN) While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. E-Voucher has no cash value, cannot be replaced if lost or stolen, is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one (1) bonus E-Voucher per device purchased. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Purchases made at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada are also eligible for this promotion. Purchases made at samsung.com/ca are not eligible for this promotion and Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. In order to receive the e-voucher for the Galaxy Book pre-order bonus offer, customer must log in to their Samsung Account and register the new Galaxy Book device in the “My Products” section; and then opt in for the bonus in the “My Offer” section of the Samsung Account page between May 14th, 2021 to May 28th, 2021. Setting up a Samsung Account is free. To set up your Samsung Account, please go to: (http://www.samsung.com/ca/samsungaccount/ http://www.samsung.com/ca_fr/samsungaccount/ ) Once the product registration (on My Products page of Samsung Account) and the opt in (on My Offer page of Samsung Account) are complete, the customer will receive an email sent to their Samsung Account email address within 7 - 10 days containing an E-Voucher code, valid to be redeemed on Samsung.com/ca for the Galaxy Book pre-order bonus offer between May14, 2021 and June 30, 2021.Shipment of the applicable bonus is expected to take between 6 to 8 weeks from the date that you redeem your E-Voucher on samsung.com/ca, subject to completion of all the requirements set out above.

14 0% financing for up to 36 months applies to eligible customers who meet the minimum amount applicable for PayBright financing of $300 (before taxes and fees), on approved credit. You may not be eligible for 0% interest plan and you monthly payment amount, the interest you will pay, and the loan terms available depend on your personal credit profile. Monthly payments may include a monthly Processing Fee of $6.95. Eligible Samsung Products are: Smartphone devices, laptops, cases, tablets, wearables, chargers, AKG audio, and SmartThings products in all models and colours. Financing provided by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. Financing offers may vary from time to time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information. Example: a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (SM-G988WZKAXAC) with a selling price (MSRP) of $1849.99 financed at 0% APR for 36 months, which equals 36 monthly payments of $51.39. Cost of borrowing is $0 for a total obligation of $1849.99. Taxes, shipping and other fees [if applicable] are extra. Offer ends March 31, 2021 and is subject to change/cancellation without notice.

15 https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/galaxy-book-pro/

16 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

