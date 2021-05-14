Global Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring 3M, Ansell and ArmorSource Among Others

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the law enforcement personal protective equipment market and it is poised to grow by $1.89 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report on law enforcement personal protective equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards, risks of physical injuries to law enforcement workers, and stringent occupational safety regulations.



The law enforcement personal protective equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing distribution through omnichannel distribution as one of the prime reasons driving the law enforcement personal protective equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, technical advances, and focus on providing anti-microbial technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on law enforcement personal protective equipment market covers the following areas:

Law enforcement personal protective equipment market sizing

Law enforcement personal protective equipment market forecast

Law enforcement personal protective equipment market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading law enforcement personal protective equipment market vendors that include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., ArmorSource LLC, Avon Rubber Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., Safariland LLC, Sioen Industries NV, and XION Protective Gear. Also, the law enforcement personal protective equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hand protection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Respiratory protection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Ansell Ltd.

ArmorSource LLC

Avon Rubber Plc

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Safariland LLC

Sioen Industries NV

XION Protective Gear

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rifbnm