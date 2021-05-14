Global Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring 3M, Ansell and ArmorSource Among Others

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the law enforcement personal protective equipment market and it is poised to grow by $1.89 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report on law enforcement personal protective equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards, risks of physical injuries to law enforcement workers, and stringent occupational safety regulations.
The law enforcement personal protective equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing distribution through omnichannel distribution as one of the prime reasons driving the law enforcement personal protective equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, technical advances, and focus on providing anti-microbial technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on law enforcement personal protective equipment market covers the following areas:
- Law enforcement personal protective equipment market sizing
- Law enforcement personal protective equipment market forecast
- Law enforcement personal protective equipment market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading law enforcement personal protective equipment market vendors that include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., ArmorSource LLC, Avon Rubber Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., Safariland LLC, Sioen Industries NV, and XION Protective Gear. Also, the law enforcement personal protective equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hand protection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Respiratory protection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Ansell Ltd.
- ArmorSource LLC
- Avon Rubber Plc
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Lakeland Industries Inc.
- Safariland LLC
- Sioen Industries NV
- XION Protective Gear
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
