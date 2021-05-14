Worldwide Biodiesel Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biodiesel Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the biodiesel market and it is poised to grow by $7.87 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The report on biodiesel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for biofuel and growing demand for algae for the production of biodiesel.
The biodiesel market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies favorable government policies as one of the prime reasons driving the biodiesel market growth during the next few years.
The report on biodiesel market covers the following areas:
- Biodiesel market sizing
- Biodiesel market forecast
- Biodiesel market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Transport fuel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Feedstock type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Feedstock type
- Vegetable oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Animal fats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Feedstock type
7. Customer landscape
- Overview
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALTEN Group
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Argent Energy UK Limited
- BIOX Corp.
- Bunge Ltd.
- Cargill Inc.
- Louis Dreyfus Co. BV
- RB FUELS
- Renewable Energy Group Inc.
- Wilmar International Ltd.
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
