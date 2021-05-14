Worldwide Biodiesel Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biodiesel Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the biodiesel market and it is poised to grow by $7.87 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The report on biodiesel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for biofuel and growing demand for algae for the production of biodiesel.



The biodiesel market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies favorable government policies as one of the prime reasons driving the biodiesel market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

ALTEN Group

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Argent Energy UK Limited

BIOX Corp.

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

RB FUELS

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd.

The report on biodiesel market covers the following areas:

Biodiesel market sizing

Biodiesel market forecast

Biodiesel market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Transport fuel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Feedstock type

Market segments

Comparison by Feedstock type

Vegetable oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Animal fats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Feedstock type

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

