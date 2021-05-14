The Worldwide Black Masterbatches Industry is Expected to Grow to $3 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Black Masterbatches Market by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Packaging, Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Fibers) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The black masterbatches machine market is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% from USD 2.4 billion in 2021. Plastics provide superior mechanical, physical, thermal, and electrical properties than metals.

Engineering plastics are widely used in various automotive components such as steering wheels, airbags, seatbelts, bumpers, and dashboards. Continuous innovation and demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry are encouraging the replacement of metals with plastics.

It is estimated that for every 10% reduction in the weight of vehicles, fuel efficiency can be increased by 7-8%. In addition, plastics offer better design, safety, and environmental sustainability than metals. Automotive and airplane manufacturers utilize lightweight plastics such as PP and PC for windows, hoods, and interior applications.



Automotive is estimated to be the largest end-use industry in black masterbatches market between 2021 and 2026



Plastics are commonly used in the automotive industry for vehicle interiors. Nowadays, the use of plastics for exterior applications has also increased. Some of the vehicle components made of plastics are bumpers, seating, dashboards, windows, screens, light covers, airbags, insulation, seat belts, and door panels.



Plastics used in the manufacture of automotive components are PBT, PET, PVC, ABS, PA, PS, PC, and PE. Implementation of stringent regulations on vehicular emissions in developed nations has led to automobile manufacturers working on weight reduction of vehicles.



As plastic is used for weight reduction in vehicles, the demand for plastics in the automotive industry is increasing rapidly. Black masterbatch is used in exterior applications such as vehicle bodies, bumper, headlamp lenses, body side protection strips, window sealing profiles, and tires in the automotive industry.



APAC is expected to be the largest black masterbatches market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume



The APAC comprises major emerging nations such as China and India. Hence, the scope for the development of most industries is high in this region. The black masterbatches market is growing significantly and offers opportunities for various manufacturers.



The APAC region constitutes approximately 61.0% of the world's population, and the manufacturing and processing sectors are growing rapidly in the region. The APAC is the largest black masterbatches market with China being the major market which is expected to grow significantly. The rising disposable incomes and rising standards of living in emerging economies in the APAC are the major drivers for this market.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Black Masterbatch Market

4.2 Black Masterbatch Market, by End-Use Industry

4.3 APAC Black Masterbatch Market, by End-Use Industry and Country

4.4 Black Masterbatch Market, by End-Use Industry vs Country

4.5 Black Masterbatch Market, by Region

4.6 Black Masterbatch Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Replacement of Metals with Plastics in Automotive Applications

5.2.1.2 Widely Preferred Coloring Method

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Low Quality and Cheaper Products

5.2.2.2 Extra Storage Space, Longer Lead Time, and Exposure to Heat

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Carbon Black Masterbatches in Black Polyester Fibers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Non-Biodegradability of Plastics

5.2.4.2 Challenges Due to COVID-19 Impact

5.3 Technology Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

5.6 COVID-19 Impact

5.6.1 Introduction

5.6.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.6.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment

5.7 Impact of COVID-19: Customer Analysis

5.8 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Raw Materials

5.8.2 Formulation

5.8.3 Compounding

5.8.4 End-Use Industries

5.9 Black Masterbatch Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenario

5.9.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario

5.9.2 Optimistic Scenario

5.9.3 Pessimistic Scenario

5.9.4 Realistic Scenario

5.10 Shift in Revenue Streams Due to Megatrends in End-Use Industries

5.11 Connected Markets: Ecosystem

5.12 Case Studies

5.13 Trade Data Statistics

5.14 Average Selling Price

5.15 Regulatory Landscape

5.15.1 Regulations Related to Black Masterbatch

5.16 Patent Analysis

5.16.1 Approach

5.16.2 Document Type

5.16.3 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.16.4 Top Applicants

6 Black Masterbatch Market, by End-Use Industry

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automotive

6.2.1 Growing Use of Plastic Parts in Automotive Manufacturing is Increasing the Demand

6.2.2 Exterior

6.2.3 Interior

6.3 Packaging

6.3.1 Growing Focus on Retaining Aroma and Providing Barrier Against Moisture

6.3.2 Rigid Packaging

6.3.3 Flexible Packaging

6.4 Infrastructure

6.4.1 Increasing Demand for Black Masterbatch to Improve Product Durability and Consistency

6.4.2 Pipes & Fittings

6.4.3 Doors & Windows

6.4.4 Fences & Fenestrations

6.4.5 Siding

6.5 Electrical & Electronics

6.5.1 Increasing Demand Due to Growing Electronic Industry

6.6 Consumer Goods

6.6.1 Increasing Demand for Thermoplastic Materials in Footwear

6.6.2 Furniture

6.6.3 Footwear

6.7 Agriculture

6.7.1 Technological Advancements in Agriculture Industry Fueling the Demand

6.8 Fibers

6.8.1 Growing Demand for Black Masterbatch in Textiles

6.9 Others

7 Black Masterbatch Market, by Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Black Masterbatch Market, by Region

7.3 APAC

7.4 Europe

7.5 North America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.7 South America

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Evaluation Framework

8.3 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2020

8.4 Market Share of Key Players, 2020

8.4.1 Avient Corporation

8.4.2 Ampacet Corporation

8.4.3 LyondellBasell

8.4.4 Cabot Corporation

8.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis

8.6 Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1)

8.6.1 Stars

8.6.2 Emerging Leaders

8.6.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

8.6.4 Business Strategy Excellence

8.7 Start-Up/SMEs Evaluation Matrix

8.7.1 Responsive Companies

8.7.2 Dynamic Companies

8.7.3 Starting Blocks

8.7.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

8.7.5 Business Strategy Excellence

8.8 Revenue Analysis of Major Players, 2016-2020

8.9 Competitive Situation and Trends

8.9.1 Product Launches

8.9.2 Deals

8.9.3 Other Developments

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Major Players

9.1.1 Avient Corporation

9.1.2 Ampacet Corporation

9.1.3 LyondellBasell

9.1.4 Cabot Corporation

9.1.5 Plastika Kritis S.A.

9.1.6 Plastiblends India Limited

9.1.7 Hubron International

9.1.8 Tosaf Group

9.1.9 RTP Company

9.1.10 Blend Colors

9.2 Start-Up/SME Players

9.2.1 O'Neil Color & Compounding

9.2.2 Af Color

9.2.3 M.G. Polyblends

9.2.4 Prayag Polytec Pvt Ltd.

9.2.5 Astra Polymers Compounding Co. Ltd.

9.2.6 Alok Masterbatch

9.2.7 Vanetti S.P.A

9.2.8 Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft M.B.H.

9.2.9 Rajiv Plastic Industries

9.2.10 Meilian Chemical Co. Ltd.

10 Adjacent & Related Markets

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Limitation

10.3 Plastic Antioxidants Market

10.3.1 Market Definition

10.3.2 Market Overview

10.4 Plastic Antioxidants Market, by Region

10.4.1 APAC

10.4.1.1 by Country

10.4.1.2 by Polymer Resin

10.4.2 Europe

10.4.2.1 by Country

10.4.2.2 by Polymer Resin

10.4.3 North America

10.4.3.1 by Country

10.4.3.2 by Polymer Resin

10.4.4 Middle East & Africa

10.4.4.1 by Country

10.4.4.2 by Polymer Resin

10.4.5 South America

10.4.5.1 by Country

10.4.5.2 by Polymer Resin

11 Appendix

11.1 Discussion Guide

11.2 Knowledge Store: the Subscription Portal

11.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gu05pi