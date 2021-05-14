Arena Minerals Announces Closing of Pampa Paciencia Property Sale to Astra Exploration

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to announce completion of the sale of the Pampa Paciencia epithermal gold property (the “Property”), located in the Atacama region of northern Chile, to Astra Exploration Ltd (“Astra”), a private mineral exploration company. In consideration for Arena’s 80% ownership of the Property the Company has received 5.82 million of shares of Astra, representing 40% of the issued and outstanding shares of Astra with a deemed value of $1.6 million.



Astra is a newly formed private mineral exploration company led by a proven management team with previous exploration success in discovering epithermal gold deposits. Astra intends to initiate a drill program on the Property and complete a going public transaction in 2021.

Under the Agreement, until the earlier of an Astra Going Public Transaction (which includes the listing of Arena’s shares on the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized Canadian or U.S. stock exchange) and a change of control of Arena, Arena has the right to participate in future financings of Astra to maintain its percentage shareholding in Astra if it holds 5% to 25% of Astra’s outstanding shares, and has the right to nominate a director to the Astra board as long as it maintains at least a 5% shareholding in Astra. Prior to the earlier of completion by Astra of an Astra Going Public Transaction and 12 months from closing, Arena may not sell its Astra shares without Astra’s consent. Following completion of an Astra Going Public Transaction, and provided it holds at least 5% of Astra’s shares, Arena must provide Astra with an opportunity to identify purchasers for any Astra shares that it proposes to sell before it may sell them to third parties. Arena has also agreed to vote all Astra shares it holds in favour of Astra management’s proposals at any meeting of the shareholders of Astra held within 24 months of closing.

About Arena Minerals Inc.

Arena owns the Antofalla lithium brine project in Argentina, consisting of four claims covering a total of 6,000 hectares of the central portion of Salar de Antofalla, located immediately south of Albemarle Corporation's Antofalla project. Arena has developed a proprietary brine processing technology using brine type reagents derived from the Antofalla project with the objective of producing more competitive battery grade lithium products.

Arena also owns 80 percent of the Atacama Copper property consisting of two projects covering approximately 5,000 hectares within the Antofagasta region of Chile. The project is at low altitudes, within producing mining camps in infrastructure-rich areas, located in the heart of Chile's premier copper mining district.

The technical and scientific aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. William Randall, P.Geo, who is a qualified person pursuant to NI 43-101. As the President & CEO of the Company, Mr. Randall is not considered independent.

