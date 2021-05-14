$2.5 Billion Worldwide Modular Chillers Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Chillers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Modular Chillers estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Water-Cooled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air-Cooled segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $677.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Modular Chillers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$677.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$807.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured):

Armec

Carrier Corporation

ClimaCool Corporation

Frigel Firenze S.p.A.

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.

Haier Group

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd. (Daikin)

Midea Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Multistack International Limited

Trane Technologies plc

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qw33t2