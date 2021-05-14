MPO Named Only Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks Report

BOSTON, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPO today announced their recognition by Gartner as the sole Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks. 1 We believe this notable position validates MPO’s mission to empower companies to elevate customer experience and operational excellence with a unique, order-centric software for multi-party supply chain orchestration.



“We believe that Gartner’s Magic Quadrant resonates with a critical challenge we see many companies struggling with today: Trying to optimally operate in a highly complex ecosystem of partners and systems (ERP, WMS, CRM, APS) requires a smart cloud platform that manages orders, transport, and inventory across companies, processes, and systems,” says Martin Verwijmeren, CEO and Co-Founder of MPO. “We’re proud to offer a visionary solution to brand owners and logistics service providers: A flexible platform that unifies the multi-party landscapes and empowers businesses to digitize, optimize and innovate their supply chains for inbound, outbound and return flows in a dynamic network environment.”

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including recognition in the Nucleus Research SCP Technology Value Matrix 2021, starting the B-Corp Sustainability initiative, and being named a Top Logistics IT Provider and Top Transport Management Solution Provider in Europe.

To learn more about MPO’s Visionary approach to orchestrating across Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, click here. For information and resources on how to best leverage your multi-party network, visit our solution toolkit.

About MPO: MPO offers the world’s only natively unified cloud platform for Supply

Chain Orchestration. The platform complements existing enterprise systems with visibility and control, and optimizes orders, inventory, and transportation across dynamic, multi-party networks. MPO processes over 2 million orders per day for leading manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and logistics service providers. For more information, please contact info@mpo.com or visit www.mpo.com.

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Multi enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks”, Christian Titze, William McNeill, Brock Johns, Bart De Muynck, Published 3 May 2021

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.