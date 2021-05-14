WSP Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

English French

MONTREAL, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) virtually on May 13, 2021. A total of 82,233,242 common shares (representing approximately 72% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation) were represented at the Meeting. WSP hereby announces that shareholders of the Corporation (the “Shareholders”) voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Corporation. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.



ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of the Corporation had fixed at eight the number of directors (the “Directors”) to be elected at the Meeting. Following the vote at the Meeting, each of the eight nominees listed in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated March 31, 2021 was duly elected as a Director of WSP until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation or until their successor is appointed. All the nominee directors were members of the Board of Directors of WSP prior to the Meeting.

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Louis-Philippe Carrière 81,710,017 99.45% 448,659 0.55% Christopher Cole 77,214,138 93.98% 4,944,538 6.02% Alexandre L’Heureux 82,115,344 99.95% 43,332 0.05% Birgit Nørgaard 81,918,284 99.71% 240,392 0.29% Suzanne Rancourt 82,130,235 99.97% 28,441 0.03% Paul Raymond 82,087,602 99.91% 71,074 0.09% Pierre Shoiry 81,867,903 99.65% 290,773 0.35% Linda Smith-Galipeau 81,730,396 99.48% 428,280 0.52%

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

Following the vote at the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of WSP until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders, and the Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 81,678,690 99.33% 554,552 0.67%

NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Shareholders were also presented with a non-binding, advisory vote on executive compensation to provide their views on WSP’s executive compensation plans and related disclosed objectives. Following the vote at the Meeting, such advisory resolution was adopted.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 72,286,331 95.29% 3,872,358 4.71%

As mentioned in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated March 31, 2021, while Shareholders have provided their collective advisory vote, the Directors remain fully responsible for their compensation decisions and are not relieved of these responsibilities by a positive advisory vote by Shareholders.

The foregoing voting results will be published on the Corporation’s website (www.wsp.com) under “Investors” and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

VIRTUAL MEETING

This year again, the Corporation held its Meeting as a virtual only meeting, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to prioritize and support the well-being of its shareholders, employees and other Meeting attendees. The Meeting audio webcast is available on WSP’s website in the “Investors” section and on https://www.gowebcasting.com/11228.

