Viridian Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOULDER, Colo., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies, today announced that Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Viridian, will present a company overview at the virtual Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit and participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.



Event: Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit Date: Friday, May 21ST Presentation Time: 9:05 a.m. ET Event: Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, June 1ST Fireside Chat Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Webcast information for these events will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics website at www.viridiantherapeutics.com. A replay of both the presentation and fireside chat will be archived on the website and available for approximately 90 days following each live event.



About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is an anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for TED, a debilitating auto-immune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles, and eyelids. Viridian is based in Boulder, Colorado, and Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more about Viridian and its programs at https://www.viridiantherapeutics.com/.

