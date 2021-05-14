Revolo Biotherapeutics to Present at 3rd Annual Treg Directed Therapies Summit

NEW ORLEANS and LONDON, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo Bio” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, announced today that Dr. Roly Foulkes, Chief Scientific Officer, will present information relating to the Company’s lead autoimmune and allergic disease drug candidates, ’1805 and ‘1104, during the 3rd Annual Treg Directed Therapies Summit being held virtually on May 18-20, 2021.



Presentation Title: A Revolutionary Approach to Resetting the Immune System for Long-Term Disease Remission

Date: May 19, 2021

Time: 3:30-4:00 p.m. ET

About Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function and is entering its second Phase 2 clinical trial for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2 clinical trial for non-infectious uveitis. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and is entering Phase 2 clinical development for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and a Phase 2 clinical trial for allergic disease. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

Company Contact

Marylyn Rigby, VP Investor Relations & Marketing

mrigby@revolobio.com

Media Contact

Monica Rouco Molina, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1-929-469-3850

mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com



