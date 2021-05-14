Karat Packaging to Report 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 27, 2021

CHINO, Calif., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (“Karat Packaging” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRT), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced it will release its 2021 first quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.

Call Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 pm ET Phone: 877-270-2148 (domestic); 412-902-6510 (international) Replay: Accessible through June 3, 2021; 877-344-7529 (domestic); 412-317-0088 (international); replay access code 10156716 Webcast: Accessible at http://investor.karatpackaging.com/; archive available for approximately one year

Karat completed its initial public offering of common stock on April 19, 2021. In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 13a-13(a), Karat is permitted to file its first quarterly report on Form 10-Q within 45 days after the effective date of its initial public offering registration statement.

About Karat Packaging Inc.

Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The Company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

PondelWilkinson Inc.

Judy Lin Sfetcu or Roger Pondel

310-279-5980

karat@pondel.com