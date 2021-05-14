Interactive Games Technologies Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactive Games Technologies Inc. (“Interactive Games” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETS) (FSE: F0O) (OTC: BLITF) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $6,732,779.37 (the “Offering”) through the issuance of 20,402,362 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a price of $0.33 per Common Share.



In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $15,576 and issued an aggregate of 47,200 finders warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to registered finders. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.33 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

Transaction Update

The Company has entered into a share subscription agreement with a leading company within the online gaming space in India (the “Target”), as previously disclosed in the press release dated April 20, 2021. The Company has agreed to purchase USD$5,000,000 worth of compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares of the Target, fulfilling the initial funding commitment of the acquisition of the Target by the Company.

The Company is working diligently to complete its due diligence and finalize a sale and purchase agreement with the Target. The Company will provide additional updates and milestones when available.

Corporate Update

Name Change: The Company announces its name change to I3 Interactive Inc., to be effective later this month. This name change comes as a direct result of its proximity to another company name. To ensure we continue to differentiate our brand this name change was required. We will continue to provide updates on when this change has been fully executed.

Chris Neville has resigned from the Board of Directors effective May 12, 2021.

Related Party Transactions

The Company also wishes to report that Troy Grant, interim Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, has participated in the Offering. Mr. Grant subscribed for 380,000 Common Shares, which constitutes a “related party transactions” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101, specifically: (i) the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.5(a), as the fair market value of the Common Shares issued to Mr. Grant in connection with the Offering does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization, and (ii) the minority shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61- 101, as the fair market value of the Common Shares issued to Mr. Grant in connection with the Offering does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

About Interactive Games Technologies Inc.

Interactive Games Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company listed in Canada, USA and Germany (CSE: BETS); (OTC: BLITF); (FSE: F0O). The Company, led by a management team with a combined experience of over 50 years leading online gaming companies globally, is in the business of providing its customers with entertaining, exciting and engaging online gaming products with a unique brand position and a blend of skill-based games and games of chance. The Company's product suite includes social gaming, fantasy sports, quiz games, poker, rummy, sports betting, as well as thrilling games of chance as part of its certifiably fair online casino. The product offering is available in countries in line with each jurisdictions' current regulatory environment. The Company will soon be adding to both its product offering and geographic availability as it strives to make its products available globally.

