Teleste Oyj – Managers’ Transactions – Tianta Oy

TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 14.5.2021 AT 15:00
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tianta Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Korpimies, Vesa
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Teleste Oyj
LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210514115036_3
Transaction date: 2021-05-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 894 Unit price: 6.14 EUR
(2): Volume: 814 Unit price: 6.12 EUR
(3): Volume: 611 Unit price: 6.15 EUR
(4): Volume: 20 Unit price: 6.15 EUR
(5): Volume: 18 Unit price: 6.12 EUR
(6): Volume: 158 Unit price: 6.12 EUR
(7): Volume: 1,582 Unit price: 6.12 EUR
(8): Volume: 65 Unit price: 6.13 EUR
(9): Volume: 62 Unit price: 6.14 EUR
(10): Volume: 738 Unit price: 6.14 EUR
(11): Volume: 553 Unit price: 6.14 EUR
(12): Volume: 94 Unit price: 6.13 EUR
(13): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.13 EUR
(14): Volume: 5 Unit price: 6.13 EUR
(15): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.13 EUR
(16): Volume: 200 Unit price: 6.12 EUR
(17): Volume: 111 Unit price: 6.12 EUR
(18): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.12 EUR
(19): Volume: 75 Unit price: 6.1 EUR
(20): Volume: 675 Unit price: 6.1 EUR
(21): Volume: 61 Unit price: 6.1 EUR
(22): Volume: 543 Unit price: 6.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(22): Volume: 7,629 Volume weighted average price: 6.1253 EUR
TELESTE CORPORATION
