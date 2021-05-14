Teleste Oyj – Managers’ Transactions – Tianta Oy

Littoinen, FINLAND

TELESTE CORPORATION                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS         14.5.2021 AT 15:00


Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tianta Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Korpimies, Vesa

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210514115036_3

Transaction date: 2021-05-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 894 Unit price: 6.14 EUR

(2): Volume: 814 Unit price: 6.12 EUR

(3): Volume: 611 Unit price: 6.15 EUR

(4): Volume: 20 Unit price: 6.15 EUR

(5): Volume: 18 Unit price: 6.12 EUR

(6): Volume: 158 Unit price: 6.12 EUR

(7): Volume: 1,582 Unit price: 6.12 EUR

(8): Volume: 65 Unit price: 6.13 EUR

(9): Volume: 62 Unit price: 6.14 EUR

(10): Volume: 738 Unit price: 6.14 EUR

(11): Volume: 553 Unit price: 6.14 EUR

(12): Volume: 94 Unit price: 6.13 EUR

(13): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.13 EUR

(14): Volume: 5 Unit price: 6.13 EUR

(15): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.13 EUR

(16): Volume: 200 Unit price: 6.12 EUR

(17): Volume: 111 Unit price: 6.12 EUR

(18): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.12 EUR

(19): Volume: 75 Unit price: 6.1 EUR

(20): Volume: 675 Unit price: 6.1 EUR

(21): Volume: 61 Unit price: 6.1 EUR

(22): Volume: 543 Unit price: 6.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(22): Volume: 7,629 Volume weighted average price: 6.1253 EUR


TELESTE CORPORATION


