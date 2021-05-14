Bel Announces Investor Conference (Virtual) Schedule for May and June 2021

16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference, May 20, 2021

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference, June 9, 2021

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (“Bel,” or, “the Company”) (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences that are being held virtually, the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference and the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference.

Senior management from Bel will be available to meet virtually with investors in one-on-one sessions at each of these conferences, and interested parties may schedule a one-on-one meeting in advance of the conference through the respective hosts’ on-line meeting platforms, or by contacting Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for Bel.

There will additionally be a group presentation at the Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference, scheduled for 10:15 AM ET on May 20, 2021. The presentation will be broadcast over the internet and available both live and subsequently archived, on the investor relations portion of Bel’s website in the Events and Presentations Section.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.