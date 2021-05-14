First National ‘Mental Health Action Day’ to Drive People to Take a First Mental Health Action for Themselves or Others

New York, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Multiplying Good announces its participation in the first-ever Mental Health Action Day, to be held on Thursday, May 20 in partnership with more than 1000 leading brands, nonprofits, government agencies, and cultural leaders. Over the past two decades, suicide rates have risen, particularly among young adults. And the COVID pandemic has accelerated the already dire crisis, giving way to what many mental health professionals have called the “second pandemic.”

Though more people than ever are comfortable discussing mental health, finding effective resources and knowing how to get help remains a challenge. Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations, and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action.

Partners will encourage people to take mental health action -- whether for themselves, for their loved ones, or to advocate for systemic changes. Resources and tools will be available for people to seek help in a myriad of ways, from starting a meditation practice, learning how to support a friend, or advocating for change.

In observance of the inaugural Mental Health Action Day, Multiplying Good, a national nonprofit dedicated to fueling personal growth and leadership through service to others and recognition, is hosting an online discussion with members of its community whose service work focuses on mental health. The discussion will be lived streamed on social media at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 20, and will feature mental health professionals, advocates, and more. To learn more visit https://www.facebook.com/MultiplyingGood.

“In the past 18 months, one of the biggest threats to mental health has been disconnection,” explained Multiplying Good Chief Impact Officer Kelly Woolf, LCSW. “At Multiplying Good, we know that service to others creates connection – to resources, purpose, people, and community.”

Mental Health Action Day is being planned in partnership with TaskForce, a cultural organizing agency that builds capacity for those taking on the most pressing challenges facing our communities, our nation, and our world.

“From Covid-19 to economic struggles and the continuing fight for racial justice, the other half of the twin pandemic is the rise of our mental health challenges,” said Erika Soto Lamb, Vice President of Social Impact Strategy at MTV Entertainment Group. “This is a critical moment to shift our culture from mental health awareness to mental health action, and MTV is proud to come together with diverse cross-sector leaders on this inaugural day to encourage and empower people to take action -- for themselves, for their loved ones or for the systemic changes needed to improve our social and emotional wellbeing.”

Additional participants and more information about how each partner will activate on May 20 will be forthcoming. More on Mental Health Action Day and a current list of partners can be found at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

About Mental Health Action Day

Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action. The first Mental Health Action Day will take place on May 20, 2021 with a mission to encourage and empower people to take mental health action -- whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes, because mental health is health. Learn more at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

About Multiplying Good

Multiplying Good is a national nonprofit that uses service to others and recognition as tools to unleash potential, inspire individuals, and transform lives. It has offices in 11 communities across the country, delivering on-the-ground impact where it is needed most. Founded in 1972 by Sam Beard, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and Senator Robert Taft, Jr., the organization has recognized the extraordinary public service of thousands with its Jefferson Award. Additionally, Multiplying Good fuels personal growth and leadership development through a continuum that starts with engagement and culminates in recognition. Visit MultiplyingGood.org or follow Multiplying Good on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter to learn more.

