European Lighting Fixtures Markets, 2015-2020 & 2021-2024 - Focus on Consumer, Professional Indoor, Industrial, Outdoor

The Report provides a breakdown of lighting fixtures market in 30 European countries by segment (Consumer, Professional Indoor, Industrial, Outdoor), by products and applications and by light source (LED, Conventional).

Sales data and market shares for over 100 European and International players operating in this area and country data updated to 2020. Activity trend, international trade, product trends: 2015-2020 and forecasts 2021-2024.

A financial analysis is based on a sample of over 300 European companies active in the lighting sector, and includes profitability ratios (EBITDA, EBIT, ROI, ROE), structure ratios, employment data and per employee ratios.

The analysis of lighting fixtures distribution channels in Europe covers direct sales and contract, specialist lighting stores, furniture/lifestyle stores and chains, wholesalers, DIY and Hyper stores, e-commerce (for this last, a special focus is given on this edition). A breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel is available for most of the main companies. A directory of key influencers for the Contract market, such as architectural offices, free-lance designers, lighting designers, are also provided.

A breakdown of lighting fixtures exports and imports for each European Country considered is provided by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, also considering the performance of the main European companies on extra EU30 markets (Russia and other CIS Countries, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Pacific, North America, Central-South America).

Lighting fixtures sales by product (consumer/residential lighting, architectural/commercial lighting, industrial lighting and outdoor lighting) and by European country of destination are provided for the major local and International companies operating in this market. Market shares and short profiles are also included.

This Report is the result of:

information collected from approximately 200 companies active in the lighting business. The information was gathered either through active participation (direct replies to an interview or completion of a questionnaire) or through company balance sheets, figures and estimations;

analysis of databases for lighting fixtures in Europe and worldwide;

web scraping (localization of lighting retailers and other relevant trade outlets);

investor relations and balance-sheets for around 80 companies;

general documentation related to the lighting industry;

official figures for foreign trade provided by Eurostat.

Highlighting the two main market segments for lighting fixtures in Europe, Residential-Consumer lighting and Technical-Professional lighting (commercial, industrial and outdoor), the following terminology is used:

Residential/Consumer lighting (indoor lighting fixtures for home), broken down according to the "subjective" criteria of style (traditional, modern, design) and by positioning of the lamp (floor and table lamps, wall and ceiling lamps, suspensions/chandeliers).

Architectural/Commercial lighting: indoor lighting fixtures for Hospitality, Offices, Retail, Museums and other places of entertainment, including downlights, low and high voltage spotlights and professional projectors, fluorescence systems, decorative lighting with size or other characteristics designed for markets like hotels, shops, offices, restaurants.

Industrial lighting: indoor lighting fixtures for industrial use, including healthcare lighting, weather-proof, explosion-proof, marine and emergency lighting.

Outdoor lighting, broken down into residential lighting (step lighting, bollards, wall outdoor lighting for families), urban landscape and city centres lighting (architectural projectors), street lighting and lighting for major roads (pole mounted), lighting for tunnels and galleries, sporting facilities and other "large area" spaces, Christmas and special events lighting.

Lamps (separately LED and Conventional)

Lighting controls.

Key Topics Covered:

BASIC DATA

European lighting market by segment: Lighting Fixtures, LED and Conventional Lamps, Lighting Controls; Lighting fixtures market by segment: Residential/Consumer, Architectural/Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor; Total lighting market by European country; Lighting fixtures production, international trade and consumption by European country

ACTIVITY TREND AND FORECAST

For the total Europe as a whole and for each European country considered: Production, consumption, international trade of lighting fixtures and comparison with selected country indicators, 2015-2020 and forecast 2021-2024. COVID-19 pandemic variables tracked, 2020

INTERNATIONAL TRADE

For the total Europe as a whole and for each European country considered: Exports and Imports of lighting fixtures by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, 2015-2020

MARKET STRUCTURE

Products and applications. Residential/Consumer Lighting Fixtures sales breakdown by style and by product; Architectural/Commercial, Industrial and Outdoor Lighting Fixtures sales breakdown by product and application. Market estimates and data for a sample of companies.

Financial results: financial analysis based on a sample of over 300 European companies active in the lighting sector, including: profitability ratios (EBITDA, EBIT, ROI, ROE), structure ratios, employment data and per employees' ratios

DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

Overview. Lighting fixtures sales breakdown by distribution channel. Consumer and Professional luminaires. Market estimates and data for a sample of companies. A selection of contacts for the Contract market: Architectural and design offices, Lighting designers. Lighting demand in a selected sample of European cities: 2013 and 2018 estimates, 2023 forecast.

SALES BY PRODUCT: MAJOR COMPANIES' MARKET SHARE

Total Lighting; Lamps; Lighting Controls; Lighting Fixtures: sales in Europe and market shares for a sample of leading companies. Residential/consumer lighting fixtures: Focus on the Design segment. Commercial lighting: Hospitality, Office, Retail, Art and Museum, Entertainment, Schools and infrastructures. Industrial, Healthcare and Emergency lighting. Residential outdoor, Urban landscape, Street and Tunnel lighting, Area lighting

SALES BY COUNTRY: MAJOR COMPANIES' MARKET SHARE

For each European Country considered: lighting sales and market shares for a sample of 50 among the leading companies and short profiles. Extra European sales: Russia and CIS Countries, Middle East and Africa, Asia and Pacific, North America, Central-South America

Appendix: Directory of 300 European lighting fixtures companies

