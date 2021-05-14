Knightscope Closes Second Funding Round on StartEngine, Now Responsible for Two Largest Raises in Platform’s History

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications agency and diversified content distributor, today announces Knightscope’s successful completion of its most recent public offering, raising an additional $21.91 million. Knightscope has now completed the two largest funding rounds in the history of the StartEngine platform.



Poised to be an industry leader in the future of public safety and security, Knightscope has raised $90+ million from more than 28,000 investors. The company has reserved ticker symbol ‘KSCP’ with Nasdaq and is contemplating a possible public listing. Learn more at www.knightscope.com/investors

“Knightscope’s long-term vision has an eye on the greater good. We design and build Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) that provide 24/7/365 security to the places you live, work, visit and study – all in support of our mission to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. We are profoundly grateful for the 28,000+ investors in Knightscope who are supporting this goal,” said William Santana Li, chairman and chief executive officer, Knightscope Inc.

As part of multiple Brand Awareness Distribution (BAD) campaigns, IBN disseminated fully syndicated publications that provided placement of Knightscope’s story on the official newsfeeds of Axon Enterprise, IBM, Everbridge, Intuitive Surgical, Peloton Interactive, Motorola Solutions, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Velodyne Lidar and Tesla. To view the most recent publication, ‘Sentries at the Intersection of Technology and Security’, visit https://nnw.fm/xXrpC

Additionally, IBN’s latest podcast series, The Bell2Bell Podcast, featured William Santana Li in an episode earlier this year on popular podcast directories as well as Over The Top (OTT) Media Networks such as Apple TV, Amazon Firestick and ROKU. The many different forms of content generated over the past year for Knightscope was disseminated to InvestorWire’s 5,000+ Strategic Syndication Partners, social media accounts via IBN’s Investor Social Media Network, and via investor oriented IBN Newsletters.

“Knightscope is now officially responsible for the two largest raises in the history of StartEngine,” said StartEngine CEO & co-founder Howard Marks. “From its inception, StartEngine’s mission has been to help entrepreneurs achieve their dreams, and I hope the tremendous success of Knightscope’s latest raise encourages more founders to try equity crowdfunding and fund future growth from their own communities.”

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

