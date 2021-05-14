The medical tapes and bandages market is projected to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2026 from USD 7.1 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.0 %

New York, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Tapes and Bandages Market by Product, Application, Enduser - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028022/?utm_source=GNW

However, the rising awareness about advanced wound care products is expected to restrain market growth in the coming years.



In terms Application, the surgical wound treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical tapes and bandages market in 2020.

Based on application, the medical tapes and bandages market is segmented into surgical wound, traumatic wound, burn injury, ulcer, sports injury, and other treatments. The large share of this application is due to increasing number of surgeries across the globe.



In terms of product segment, bandages segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on products, the medical tapes and bandages market is segmented into medical tapes and bandages. Large share is attributed to bandages segment as bandages protect wounds from trauma, bacteria, and dirt; absorb fluid from draining wounds; and maintain a moist environment to expedite healing.



The hospitals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period” `



Based on end-users, the medical tapes and bandages market has been segmented based on end-user category—, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, home care settings and other end users.Only hospitals have the infrastructure and personnel required to treat ailments such as chronic wounds, burns, and traumatic and laceration cases.



Such treatments utilize all types of medical tapes and bandages. For example, almost all major surgeries require pre-and post-surgery catheter insertion, which involves the use of medical tapes to secure.



Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed to increasing demand for wound care products, rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic wounds in the region.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

• By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%

• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%



Prominent players in the medical tapes and bandages market include 3M Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Cardinal Health Inc. (US), Medline Industries Inc.(US), Essity (Sweden), McKesson Corporation (US), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew Plc., (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Mölnlycke Healthcare (Sweden), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), and Nichiban (Japan).



Research Coverage

This report studies the medical tapes and bandages market based on application, by products, end user, and region.It studies significant factors (such as drivers and restraints) affecting market growth.



The report also analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.It explains micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions and their respective major countries.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:



Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the medical tapes and bandages market



Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the medical tapes and bandages market



Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the medical tapes and bandages market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

