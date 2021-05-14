Global $24.1 Billion Bioinformatics Markets & Technologies to 2025

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioinformatics: Technologies and Global Markets 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for bioinformatics should grow from $16.1 billion in 2020 to $24.1 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% for the period of 2020-2025.
The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as the demand for antibodies research, the expanding COVID-19 pandemic, epidemics of other infectious diseases, and an increase in R&D activities by key companies to develop new data regarding genetic consequences to counter the rise in different infectious diseases globally.
Moreover, the advancement of biological discoveries will result in the need for more molecular targets to be detected by their antibodies and the usage of different bioinformatic tools. For example, publicly available datasets of human BCR were selected to represent different sequencing platforms such as Illumina MiSeq, Roche 454, and Ion Torrent.
Sample preparation protocols, data quality and disease status information are also required during sequencing. The use of different tools manufactured by key players is likely to propel the growth of the bioinformatics market during the forecast period.
Genomics continues to attract significant investment from public and private funds, which has fueled the development of subdisciplines such as chemogenomics, metagenomics, pharmacogenomics and toxicogenomics. Further advances in high-throughput technologies have led to a decline in sequencing costs and an increase in data generation. The rapid evolution of cloud-based solutions has helped address some IT infrastructure issues relating to data storage and retrieval, although challenges remain with respect to data security.
Proteomics is increasingly gaining pace and offers considerable potential, particularly to the pharma industry, as the vast number of approved drugs act directly on protein targets, and the development of biologics and orphan drugs is high on pharma radar.
For instance, according to the Journal of Proteome Research, the Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) has a working group, the Proteomics Standards Initiative (PSI), whose mission is to define data standards for proteomics.
HUPO is also exploring the application of proteomics for the purpose of integrating it with genomics and transcriptomics across the life sciences and biomedical research. Advances in proteomics and the interpretation of multiplexed proteomics data will continue to attract investment from the industry.
Report Scope:
The scope of the study encompasses the global bioinformatics market based on geography, category and application. It provides a detailed analysis of recent advances in omic technologies and examines their impact on the bioinformatics market.
It discusses the ways in which bioinformatics has been utilized by the pharma and biotech industries to streamline the research and development (R&D) process and improve efficiencies. It provides a detailed analysis of the leading countries, companies and technologies that will drive the field forward.
Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment.
For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2025.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Biological Data Sources
- Bioinformatics in Systems Biology
- Bioinformatics in Precision Medicine
- Bioinformatics in Drug Development
- Cheminformatics
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Bioinformatics in Metagenomics
- Bioinformatics in Database Management Systems
- Market Trends
- Precision Medicine and Biomarker Identification
- Cloud-Based Solutions
- Shift Toward Value-Based Care
- Market Challenges
- Data Integration
- Data Reliability and Standardization
- End-to-End Workflows
- Market Trends in Bioinformatics Tools and Software
- Purchasing Factors Analysis
- Analyzing Experimental Data
Chapter 4 Research Funding for Bioinformatics
- Research Grants
- Public Funding
- Private Funding
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- New Discoveries in Biological Sciences
- Increasing Use of Bioinformatics Analytical Software
- New Antibody Technologies and Antibody Types
- Antibody-Based Drug Discovery and Development
- Developed and Increasing Research Areas
- Increased Government Funding in Emerging Markets
- Need for Further Human Genomic and Proteomic Research
- New Application-Focused Technology Platforms
- Market Restraints
- Challenging Issues of Modeling Systems
- Ethical Concerns of Bioinformatics and Computational Genomics
- Market Opportunities
- Market Expansion into Emerging Countries
- Development of Novel Bioinformatics and Drugs
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Information Overload
- Data Volume
- Data Variety
- Data Velocity
- Data Veracity
- Software Scalability and Validity
- Global Market for Bioinformatics by Application
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Transcriptomics
- Metabolomics
- Cheminformatics
- Pharmacogenomics
- Metagenomics
- Other Applications
Chapter 7 Market for Sequencing Services and Platforms
- Global Market for Sequencing Services and Platforms
- Sequencing Services
- Sequencing Platforms
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Solution
- Global Market for Bioinformatics by Solution
- Bioinformatic Tools and Database Services
- Database Management Services
- IT Hardware and Infrastructure
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End User
- Global Market for Bioinformatics by End User
- Research
- Clinical and Medical
- Other End Users
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Bioinformatics by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 11 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry
- Short-Term Impact
- Change in Demand
- Shift of Communication and Promotions to Remote Interactions
- Research and Development Changes
- Long-Term Impact
- Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-Related Pharmaceutical/Biotech Products
- Self-Sufficiency in Pharma/Biotech Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry Growth Slow-Down
- Changes in Consumption Trends in Health-Related Products
Chapter 12 Bioinformatics Applications in Pharmaceutical R&D
- Introduction
- Drug Discovery and Development Process
- Target Identification
- Target Validation
- Lead Identification
- Lead Optimization
- Clinical Research: Drug Development
- Preclinical Experiments
- Investigational New Drug Applications
- Clinical Trials
- New Drug Application
- NDA Approval
- Post-Launch Ongoing Studies and Phase IV Clinical Trials
- Electronic Health Records
- Mobile Health Technologies
- Recent Pharmaceutical and Bioinformatics Alliances and Partnerships
- Conclusions
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Market Ranking Analysis
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- 3rd Millennium Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Biomatters Ltd. Geneious
- Bio-Rad (Abd Serotec)
- Bio-Techne
- Compugen Ltd.
- Dassault Systemes Biovia
- Dnastar, Inc.
- Genedata Ag
- Geneva Bioformatics (Genebio) Sa
- Genomatix Software Gmbh
- Gns Healthcare Inc.
- GVK Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Illumina Inc.
- Inte:Ligand Software Entwicklungs Und Consulting Gmbh
- Macvector Inc.
- Molecular Connections Pvt. Ltd.
- Molecular Networks Gmbh
- Nonlinear Dynamics Ltd.
- Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd.
- Perkinelmer Informatics Inc.
- Personalis Inc.
- Qlucore Ab
- Real Time Genomics Inc.
- Smartgene Services Sarl
- Syngene International
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v63mr9