The airway management devices market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2026 from USD 1.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8%

The growing adoption of single-use and disposable airway management devices is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the vendors. Moreover, rising demand for airway management devices across emerging countries, due to rise in surgical procedures is also presenting a substantial growth opportunities for the vendors in the market. However, growing pricing pressure on market players. dearth of skilled professionals, harmful effects of certain airway management devices on neonates, and lack of reimbursement policies across emerging countries are expected to hamper the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the infraglottic devices segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the type of airway management devices, the Infraglottic devices segment accounted for the largest share of the global airway management devices market in 2020.Growing demand for positive air pressure ventilation among the patients facing respiratory failure is driving the intubation procedures globally.



The Infraglottic devices such as endotracheal tubes and tracheostomy tubes are significantly used during intubation for providing ventilation support through connecting with external breathing assistance systems such as mechanical ventilators. Additionally, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases and respiratory tract infections are increasing the incidence of acute respiratory failure, which is driving the demand of intubation procedures and Infraglottic devices globally.



Based on application, the anesthesia segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the anesthesia segment commanded the largest share in 2020 and is expected to show highest growth rate during the forecast period.This can be attributed to the rising number of surgical interventions and increasing need for maintaining a safe breathing passage to lower the risk of anesthesia-related complications during surgery.



As a result thus the use of airway management devices for airway rescue and ventilation across surgical settings is increasing rapidly.



Based on patient age, the adult patients segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on patient age, the airway management devices market is segmented into adult patients and paediatric/neonatal patients.The surging incidence of pre-term births globally have surged the use of airway rescue systems among infants.



Moreover, vendors are increasingly offering advanced airway management devices of varied size and shape that are indicated for use across paediatric/neonatal patients. This has eased the availability of such devices, thereby contributing to the rapid growth of paedicatric/neonatal segment.



Based on end-user, the adult patients segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

The airway management devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care settings, home care settings and others.The hospital segment dominates the market share in 2020.



Hospitals have well developed and modernized infrastructure to support airway management procedures.Moreover, the airway management devices are extensively used across operating rooms, emergency care departments and intensive care units acorss these settings.



As a result, the hospital segment accounts for a leading share in the airway management devices market. Moreover, the number of hospitals is increasing globally, especially in emerging countries, which is supporting the high revenue growth in the segment.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the airway management devices market in 2020

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the airway management devices market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the presence of significant number of prominent vendors, highly developed healthcare system, rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, the increasing number of healthcare settings, and and favorable reimbursement policies for airway management devices.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%



Key players in the Airway Management Devices market

The key players operating in the airway management devices market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Smiths Medical (UK), Teleflex Inc. (US), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Convatec Group plc (UK), KARL STORZ (Germany), Flexicare (US), Intersurgical Ltd. (UK), SunMed LLC (US), Vyaire Medical (US), VBM Medizintechnik (Germany), Verathon (US), SourceMark (US), Mercury Enterprises (US), TRACOE medical (Germany), Olympus Corp. (Japan), Armstrong Medical (UK), Nihon Kohden Corp (Japan), Shenzen Hugemed Medical Technical Development Co. Ltd. (China), Venner Medical (US), P3 Medical (UK), Pulmodyne Inc. (US), Henan Tuoren Medical Device Co. LTd.(China), BOMImed (Canada), and Medis Medical (China).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the airway management devices market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, application, patient age, end user, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various airway management devices available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global airway management devices market. The report analyzes this market by type, application, patient age, and end user

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global airway management devices market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type, application, patient age, and end user

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global airway management devices market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global airway management devices market.

