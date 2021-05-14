HeadHunter Group PLC to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 27, 2021

MOSCOW, Russia, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC (Nasdaq: HHR, MOEX: HHRU) (“HeadHunter”), the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, today announced that its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be released on Thursday, May 27, 2021.



HeadHunter will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Moscow time, 2:00 p.m. London time) the same day.

We recommend to use the dial-in option only if you would like to ask questions. In this case please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call start time and clearly state the requested information. For listen only mode, please use the webcast link. The earnings release can be accessed through our website at https://investor.hh.ru/. Following the call, a replay will be available on our website.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following details:

Standard International: +44 (0) 2071 928338 UK (local): +44 (0) 8444 819752 UK (toll free): 0800 279 6619 USA (local): +1 646 741 3167 USA (toll free): +1 877 870 9135 Russian Federation (local): +7 495 249 9851 Russian Federation (toll free): 810 800 2114 4011 Conference ID: 2580407

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yg2j9sri

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries

Roman Safiyulin

E-mail: r.safiyulin@hh.ru

Media Inquiries

Alexander Dzhabarov

E-mail: a.dzhabarov@hh.ru

About HeadHunter:

HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and CIS focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to an extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.