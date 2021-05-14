Fluidigm to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, announced today that the company’s management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences and provide updates on the company’s business strategy and growth plans.



UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Fireside chat presentation at 2:00 p.m. ET

Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Pre-recorded presentation made available the day of the conference

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Fireside chat presentation at 3:00 p.m. ET

Webcasts of the live presentations can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Fluidigm® website at Events & Presentations. For those unable to participate in the live events, the webcasts will also be archived on the Fluidigm Investor Relations page at investors.fluidigm.com.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.



Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, Advanta, and CyTOF are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. The Advanta™ Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay is for In Vitro Diagnostic Use. It is for Use under Emergency Use Authorization Only. Rx Only. Other Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Available Information

We use our website (fluidigm.com), investor site (investors.fluidigm.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (facebook.com/Fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Contacts:

Investors:

Peter DeNardo

415 389 6400

ir@fluidigm.com

Media:

Mark Spearman

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

650 243 6621

mark.spearman@fluidigm.com