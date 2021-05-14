Evoke Pharma Appoints Vickie Reed to Board of Directors

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the appointment of Vickie Reed to the Company’s board of directors. After serving for more than eight years on the Company’s board, Ann Rhoads has announced her retirement.



“We are excited to welcome Vickie to Evoke Pharma’s board of directors. She possesses a wealth of leadership experience and financial knowledge in the biotechnology industry. We believe Vickie will support our current board of directors with her strategic focus and ambition to maximize corporate financial performance. Additionally, we thank Ann for her years of service on the board and commitment to the company and wish her all the best,” commented Dave Gonyer, President and CEO.

Ms. Reed currently serves as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer at Mirati Therapeutics, a San Diego based late-stage targeted oncology company. During her tenure at Mirati Therapeutics, Ms. Reed facilitated financing transactions raising more than $2 billion, $1.2 billion of which was raised during 2020. Previously, she served as Senior Director, Finance and Controller at Zogenix, Inc., a public biotechnology company in Emeryville, California. From September 2009 to November 2012, she held corporate accounting positions at Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., most recently serving as Director SEC Reporting and Revenue Accounting. Prior to joining Amylin, Ms. Reed held financial leadership roles at several biotechnology and telecommunications companies.

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the commercialization and development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis.