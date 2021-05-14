Lithium Ion Battery Market Size & Share to Surge to Record Value USD 80 Billion By 2026, Globally: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Lithium Ion Battery Market By Type [Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC), and Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)], By Power Capacity (60,000 mAH & Above, 10,000–60,000 mAH, 3,000–10,000 mAH, and 0–3,000 mAH), By Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Power, and Marine), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Lithium Ion Battery Market was estimated at USD 30 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 80 Billion by 2026. The global Lithium Ion Battery Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2020 to 2026”.

Lithium Ion Battery Market: Key Market Insights Overview

The global lithium ion battery market is expanding splendidly owing to the extensive usage of consumer electronics goods across the globe, which ultimately fuels the demand for lithium ion batteries. The lithium ion batteries are installed in a wide range of electronic items ranging from as small as a hand torch light to as large as an electric bus. The implementation of stringent government regulations to combat carbon emissions coupled with the subsidies & tax incentives for the adoption of renewable energy will surge the global battery industry growth.

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the global lithium ion battery industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the global lithium ion battery industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the global lithium ion battery market during the upcoming years.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Lithium Ion Battery Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-lithium-ion-battery-market-by-type-lithium-795

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

225+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Lithium Ion Battery Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Lithium Ion Battery Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Lithium Ion Battery Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Lithium Ion Battery Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-lithium-ion-battery-market-by-type-lithium-795

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Lithium Ion Battery Market: Industry Major Market Players

Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd.

Duracell Inc.

TESLA Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Lithium Werks

Envision (AESC)

ProLogium Technology Co. Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Saft Batteries

EaglePicher Technologies LLC

BYD Co Ltd.

Energus Power Solutions Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

A123 Systems LLC

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-lithium-ion-battery-market-by-type-lithium-795

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) witnessed considerable growth in the global lithium ion battery market in 2019

Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) batteries are usually equipped in mobile phones, digital cameras, laptops, and other similar electronic gadgets. Due to the remarkable sales of smartphones and gadgets in the past few years along with a significant drop in the market price of these gadgets, the LCO battery segment held the leading position in the global industry. However, the lithium nickel manganese cobalt (Li-NMC) battery segment is projected to grow at a furious rate during the study timeframe owing to the high energy density of the batteries. The Li-MNC batteries are suitable for electric vehicles, construction machines, advanced medical equipment, and renewable storage systems.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-lithium-ion-battery-market-by-type-lithium-795

The global lithium ion battery market report analyzes and notifies the industry statistics at the global as well as regional and country levels in order to acquire a thorough perspective of the entire global lithium ion battery market. The historical and past insights are provided for FY 2016 to FY 2019 whereas projected trends are delivered for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The quantitative and numerical data is represented in terms of value (USD Billion) from FY 2016 – 2026.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the global lithium ion battery sector. Key strategic developments in the global lithium ion battery market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global lithium ion battery market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The global lithium ion battery market is expanding splendidly owing to the extensive usage of consumer electronics goods across the globe, which ultimately fuels the demand for lithium ion batteries. The lithium ion batteries are installed in a wide range of electronic items ranging from as small as a hand torch light to as large as an electric bus. The implementation of stringent government regulations to combat the carbon emissions coupled with the subsidies & tax incentives for the adoption of renewable energy will surge the global lithium ion battery industry growth.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-lithium-ion-battery-market-by-type-lithium-795

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The global lithium ion battery market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global lithium ion battery industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, power capacities, industries, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The global lithium ion battery market is segmented based on type, power capacity, industry, and region. On the basis of type, the global industry is bifurcated into lithium cobalt oxide (LCO), lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA), lithium titanate oxide (LTO), lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium nickel manganese cobalt (LI-NMC), and lithium manganese oxide (LMO). By power capacity, the global market is segmented into 60,000 mAH & above, 10,000–60,000 mAH, 3,000–10,000 mAH, and 0–3,000 mAH. Industry-wise, the sector is categorized into automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, medical, consumer electronics, power, and marine.

Browse the full “Lithium Ion Battery Market By Type [Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC), and Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)], By Power Capacity (60,000 mAH & Above, 10,000–60,000 mAH, 3,000–10,000 mAH, and 0–3,000 mAH), By Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Power, and Marine), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-lithium-ion-battery-market-by-type-lithium-795

The Asia Pacific lithium ion battery market is projected to grow at substantial CAGR during 2020–2026

In 2019, the Asia Pacific region held the dominating position in the global lithium ion battery market. As the electric vehicle, power, and industrial sectors are shifting their energy source from coal or gasoline to electric at a rapid pace, the regional market is witnessing tremendous growth in the coming years.

This report segments the global lithium ion battery market as follows:

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market: Power Capacity Segmentation Analysis

60,000 mAH and above

10,000–60,000 mAH

3,000–10,000 mAH

0–3,000 mAH

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market: Industry Segmentation Analysis

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Consumer Electronics

Power

Marine

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Related Reports:

Fiber Optics Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/fiber-optics-market-by-mode-single-mode-multi-1168

Energy Retrofit Systems Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/energy-retrofit-systems-market-by-type-led-retrofit-859

Power Bank Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-power-bank-market-by-battery-type-lithium-801

Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/semiconductor-wafer-cleaning-systems-market-by-size-200mm-781

Silicon Battery Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-silicon-battery-market-by-capacity-03000-mah-672

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com