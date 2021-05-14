Lithium Ion Battery Market Size & Share to Surge to Record Value USD 80 Billion By 2026, Globally: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Lithium Ion Battery Market By Type [Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC), and Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)], By Power Capacity (60,000 mAH & Above, 10,000–60,000 mAH, 3,000–10,000 mAH, and 0–3,000 mAH), By Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Power, and Marine), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.
“According to the research report, the global Lithium Ion Battery Market was estimated at USD 30 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 80 Billion by 2026. The global Lithium Ion Battery Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2020 to 2026”.
Lithium Ion Battery Market: Key Market Insights Overview
The global lithium ion battery market is expanding splendidly owing to the extensive usage of consumer electronics goods across the globe, which ultimately fuels the demand for lithium ion batteries. The lithium ion batteries are installed in a wide range of electronic items ranging from as small as a hand torch light to as large as an electric bus. The implementation of stringent government regulations to combat carbon emissions coupled with the subsidies & tax incentives for the adoption of renewable energy will surge the global battery industry growth.
This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the global lithium ion battery industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the global lithium ion battery industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the global lithium ion battery market during the upcoming years.
Request Your Free Sample Report of Lithium Ion Battery Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-lithium-ion-battery-market-by-type-lithium-795
(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
- 2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
- COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
- 225+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
- Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request
- 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
- Includes Updated List of table & figures
- Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
- Facts and Factors research methodology
(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)
Key Questions Answered in this Report
1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Lithium Ion Battery Market?
2) What is the market size, share of the Lithium Ion Battery Market?
3) Who are the top market players in Lithium Ion Battery Market?
4) What will be the future market of the Lithium Ion Battery Market?
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors
Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-lithium-ion-battery-market-by-type-lithium-795
(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)
Lithium Ion Battery Market: Industry Major Market Players
- Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd.
- Duracell Inc.
- TESLA Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Lithium Werks
- Envision (AESC)
- ProLogium Technology Co. Ltd.
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Saft Batteries
- EaglePicher Technologies LLC
- BYD Co Ltd.
- Energus Power Solutions Ltd.
- GS Yuasa Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- A123 Systems LLC
To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-lithium-ion-battery-market-by-type-lithium-795
Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) witnessed considerable growth in the global lithium ion battery market in 2019
Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) batteries are usually equipped in mobile phones, digital cameras, laptops, and other similar electronic gadgets. Due to the remarkable sales of smartphones and gadgets in the past few years along with a significant drop in the market price of these gadgets, the LCO battery segment held the leading position in the global industry. However, the lithium nickel manganese cobalt (Li-NMC) battery segment is projected to grow at a furious rate during the study timeframe owing to the high energy density of the batteries. The Li-MNC batteries are suitable for electric vehicles, construction machines, advanced medical equipment, and renewable storage systems.
Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-lithium-ion-battery-market-by-type-lithium-795
The global lithium ion battery market report analyzes and notifies the industry statistics at the global as well as regional and country levels in order to acquire a thorough perspective of the entire global lithium ion battery market. The historical and past insights are provided for FY 2016 to FY 2019 whereas projected trends are delivered for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The quantitative and numerical data is represented in terms of value (USD Billion) from FY 2016 – 2026.
The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the global lithium ion battery sector. Key strategic developments in the global lithium ion battery market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global lithium ion battery market are appropriately highlighted in the report.
The global lithium ion battery market is expanding splendidly owing to the extensive usage of consumer electronics goods across the globe, which ultimately fuels the demand for lithium ion batteries. The lithium ion batteries are installed in a wide range of electronic items ranging from as small as a hand torch light to as large as an electric bus. The implementation of stringent government regulations to combat the carbon emissions coupled with the subsidies & tax incentives for the adoption of renewable energy will surge the global lithium ion battery industry growth.
Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-lithium-ion-battery-market-by-type-lithium-795
(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)
The global lithium ion battery market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global lithium ion battery industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, power capacities, industries, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.
The global lithium ion battery market is segmented based on type, power capacity, industry, and region. On the basis of type, the global industry is bifurcated into lithium cobalt oxide (LCO), lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA), lithium titanate oxide (LTO), lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium nickel manganese cobalt (LI-NMC), and lithium manganese oxide (LMO). By power capacity, the global market is segmented into 60,000 mAH & above, 10,000–60,000 mAH, 3,000–10,000 mAH, and 0–3,000 mAH. Industry-wise, the sector is categorized into automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, medical, consumer electronics, power, and marine.
Browse the full “Lithium Ion Battery Market By Type [Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC), and Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)], By Power Capacity (60,000 mAH & Above, 10,000–60,000 mAH, 3,000–10,000 mAH, and 0–3,000 mAH), By Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Power, and Marine), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-lithium-ion-battery-market-by-type-lithium-795
The Asia Pacific lithium ion battery market is projected to grow at substantial CAGR during 2020–2026
In 2019, the Asia Pacific region held the dominating position in the global lithium ion battery market. As the electric vehicle, power, and industrial sectors are shifting their energy source from coal or gasoline to electric at a rapid pace, the regional market is witnessing tremendous growth in the coming years.
This report segments the global lithium ion battery market as follows:
Global Lithium Ion Battery Market: Type Segmentation Analysis
- Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)
- Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)
- Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)
- Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)
- Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)
- Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)
Global Lithium Ion Battery Market: Power Capacity Segmentation Analysis
- 60,000 mAH and above
- 10,000–60,000 mAH
- 3,000–10,000 mAH
- 0–3,000 mAH
Global Lithium Ion Battery Market: Industry Segmentation Analysis
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Aerospace and Defense
- Medical
- Consumer Electronics
- Power
- Marine
KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:
- Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable
- Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward
- Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market
- Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data
- Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis
- Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications
- Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios
- Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant
- Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market
Related Reports:
Fiber Optics Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/fiber-optics-market-by-mode-single-mode-multi-1168
Energy Retrofit Systems Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/energy-retrofit-systems-market-by-type-led-retrofit-859
Power Bank Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-power-bank-market-by-battery-type-lithium-801
Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/semiconductor-wafer-cleaning-systems-market-by-size-200mm-781
Silicon Battery Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-silicon-battery-market-by-capacity-03000-mah-672
About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):
Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.
Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.
Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch
Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch
Contact Us:
Facts & Factors
USA: +1-347-989-3985
Email: sales@fnfresearch.com
Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com
Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com