Global Emulsifier Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts

The market for Emulsifier is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing usage of emulsifiers in food products and the growing demand for packaged and processed foods. On the flip side, stringent government regulations and availability of close substitutes namely enzymes are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The research and development activities to use emulsifiers as multipurpose agents in the personal care & cosmetics segment are expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market.

By application, the food products segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the properties of emulsifiers such as high thermal and shear stability. Asia-Pacific region dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Food Products Segment.

Emulsifiers are surface-active agents or surfactants which stabilize an emulsion by increasing its kinetic stability. Emulsifier molecules have two ends polar or hydrophilic (water-soluble) end and non-polar or hydrophobic (water repellent) end.

The increasing use of emulsifiers in food products such as cereals, ready to eat meals, infant & child nutrition products, snacks, desserts, and others is expected to increase the demand for emulsifiers globally.

Furthermore, with the increase in consumption of functional food products, various companies are coming up with specialty ingredients enriched in protein, amino acids and omega-3 fatty acids in milk-based products, sauces, spreads, baked foods, breakfast cereals, and baby foods. With robust demand for specialty ingredients with improved nutritional properties, the demand for additives like emulsifier is projected to increase during the forecast period.

The global food emulsifier market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% owing to increase usage of emulsifier in various applications due to properties such as protein strengthening, starch complexing and aerating.

Owing to all the above-mentioned factors for emulsifier, its market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for emulsifier during the forecast period. In countries like China, and India owing to the growing population and increasing disposable income, the demand for emulsifiers has been increasing in the region.

The increasing usage of emulsifiers namely lecithin in food products like chocolate and confectionery products which provides various advantages during processing and storage is projected to increase the demand of emulsifiers in the region.

The food products segment is projected to hold more than 40% of the emulsifier market in the region and the personal care & cosmetics segment is projected to hold the second-largest share with more than 25% of the emulsifier market in the region.

The usage of emulsifiers in the personal care & cosmetics industry helps in providing better mixing of water with oils. The cosmetics products namely lotions and creams utilize both and the perfect balance between oil and water needs to be attained to maintain homogeneity of these products which is done using emulsifiers.

In China, the revenue from the cosmetics industry in the year 2020 is projected to reach USD 14,182.9 million and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period which would increase the demand of emulsifier in the region and propel the emulsifier market.

Some of the major companies operating in Asia-Pacific region are - BASF SE, DuPont, Solvay and Evonik.

The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for emulsifier during the forecast period.

