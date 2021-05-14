Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market (2020 to 2028) - by Product Type, Agent Type, End-use and Region

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Surface Retarders Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type, By Agent Type, By End Use, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing demand for water-based retarders due to eco-friendly, and decorative finish properties and ability to enhance building appearance is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 79.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.50%, Market Trends - Rising investment to manufacture stains concrete owing to high demand from end users.



The global concrete surface retarders market size is expected to reach USD 105.8 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of green buildings concept, which incorporates design and construction using green and sustainable materials, coupled with growing demand for concrete surface retarders for obtaining excellent finish of surface and excellent aesthetic appearance are major factors expected to drive growth of the global concrete surface retarders market to a significant extent.



Increasing demand for aggregated concretes for construction of buildings and infrastructure owing to properties such as offering slip resistance to concrete surfaces, versatile designs to choose from, durability, and low maintenance cost, coupled with increasing investments for infrastructural development globally are factors other major driving market.



Key trend observed in the market currently is demand for stains concrete, as it can be used on existing concrete, without removing and reinstalling base flooring. This trend is expected to gain popularity and drive market growth. However, low awareness regarding availability and advantages of concrete surface retarders could hamper market growth to a certain extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the product type segment, the water-based product type segment accounted for comparatively larger revenue share in 2020, due to low VOC emissions by these products.

The solvent-based product type segment is expected to register moderate revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Solvent-based products are less susceptible to harsh environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity.

Among the end-use segments, the commercial segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020, due to growing need for concrete structures for commercial applications and increasing awareness regarding product benefits

Europe market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, due to growing construction and re-construction activities in countries in the region

The North America market accounted for significantly high revenue share in 2020, due to rising investments infrastructural development and smart city projects.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing construction activities and high demand for concrete structures from industries such as transportation and logistics.

Key players profiled in the report include Adomast Manufacturing, BASF, Cemex, Chemmasters, Dayton Superior, Fosroc, Fritz-Pak, GCP Applied Technologies, Interstar Materials, Kingdom Products, Larsen Building Products, Mapei, Norsekem, Parchem Construction Supplies, Premiere Concrete Admixtures, Prime Exposure, Reckli, Russtech, Sika, TK Products, The Euclid Chemical Company, Thermax, Twin City Concrete Products, and W. R. Meadows, among others. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Concrete Surface Retarders Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of all the major players in the Concrete Surface Retarders Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Concrete Surface Retarders Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Concrete Surface Retarders Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid growth of infrastructure and construction activities

4.2.2.2. Growing population

4.2.2.3. Rise in the level of disposable income in developing nations

4.2.2.4. Technological advancements in the construction sector

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of awareness

4.2.3.2. Volatile cost of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Concrete Surface Retarders Market By Product Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Product Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Water-based

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

5.3. Solvent-based

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)



Chapter 6. Concrete Surface Retarders Market By Agent Type Insights & Trends

6.1. Agent Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Inorganic Agents

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

6.3. Organic Agents

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)



Chapter 7. Concrete Surface Retarders Market By End Use Insights & Trends

7.1. End Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Residential

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.3. Commercial

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.4. Industrial

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)



Chapter 8. Concrete Surface Retarders Market Regional Outlook

8.1. Concrete Surface Retarders Market share by region, 2021 & 2028

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Latin America



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. BASF

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Adomast Manufacturing

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Cemex

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Chemmasters

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Chryso Group

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Dayton Superior

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Technology Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. The Euclid Chemical Company

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Technology Insights

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Fosroc

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Technology Insights

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Fritz-Pak

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Technology Insights

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. GCP Applied Technologies

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Technology Insights

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



