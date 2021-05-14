First Lady Jill Biden Welcomes Students Across America to the Nation's Capital in Discovery Education's City of U.S. Virtual Field Trip to Washington, D.C.

Silver Spring, MD, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many American elementary and middle school students, a field trip to Washington, D.C. is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that opens their eyes to an exciting world beyond their classroom. To ensure all students can experience Washington, D.C. this year, First Lady Jill Biden and Discovery Education invite all learners to attend a unique, no-cost Virtual Field Trip to the nation’s capital. Premiering May 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET at www.DiscoveryEducation.com/City-of-US, The City of U.S. – A Virtual Field Trip to Washington, D.C. ensures that students and their families don’t miss the opportunity to experience the history and beauty of the federal city.

The City of U.S. will begin with a greeting from America’s First Educator and First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden. After welcoming students with a kid-friendly look at the White House, Dr. Biden will then send participants out into Washington, D.C. for a virtual tour of many of the city’s historic landmarks. Among the stops on this Virtual Field Trip are the U.S. Capitol Building, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Additional details on this exciting event can be found here .

All along The City of U.S. Virtual Field Trip, extraordinary students from families served by Operation Homefront , the national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families, will ask those maintaining our national treasures questions of interest to all students. Since 2002, Operation Homefront has provided relief, resiliency, and recurring support programs that help military families overcome short-term financial bumps in the road so they don’t become long-term chronic problems.

The City of U.S. is made possible through the generous support of Comcast Community Impact . As a company uniquely positioned to connect, educate, and empower, Comcast is committed to bringing together diverse communities and inspiring its customers, audiences, and employees to make a positive impact. Comcast focuses its efforts in three areas:

Making a difference in communities through volunteerism and leadership development,

Increasing technology access and expanding digital skills within communities, and

Leveraging far-reaching storytelling platforms to educate audiences and ignite conversations about critical issues that shape the world.

“Since our company’s founding, enhancing the communities in which our employees, customers, and audiences live and work has been a key part of our goals,” said Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President & Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast and President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. “Ensuring students have everything they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world is a key component of that mission, so in that spirit Comcast Community Impact is proud to support The City of U.S. – A Virtual Field Trip to Washington, D.C. We look forward to joining students and teachers across the country as they journey from their classrooms to the beautiful landmarks and historical monuments that make Washington, D.C. such a special destination for students nationwide.”

The City of U.S. is accompanied by learning resources and family activities created by Discovery Education’s expert Curriculum Team, which are available on the event homepage. In addition, this Virtual Field Trip is produced in a way that empowers teachers to either view the entire program with their classrooms as a single live event or use selected segments for specific lessons. This event will air on Discovery Family later that week and in Spanish on Discovery Familia on Friday, May 28th at 12 PM ET. The City of U.S. will also air on C-SPAN on Saturday May 29th at 10 AM ET.

The City of U.S. is the latest Virtual Field Trip produced by Discovery Education –the global edtech leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms worldwide. Previous Discovery Education Virtual Field Trips can be found here or in the Virtual Field Trips Channel within the company’s flexible K-12 learning platform connecting educators to a vast collection of compelling high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, and professional learning resources.

“Discovery Education joins First Lady Jill Biden in inviting all learners to participate in this unique Virtual Field Trip touring the Nation’s Capital,” said Scott Kinney, CEO of Discovery Education. “Washington, D.C. is a very special place to our country. Not only is it the seat of the federal government, it’s also where, during most years, thousands of young visitors explore the city’s monuments and museums and learn about the amazing story of us – the people who make up the United States of America. We are thankful to Dr. Biden and all of our guest presenters for taking the time to share Washington, D.C. with students nationwide and to Comcast Community Impact for their generous support of this event, which is connecting classroom learning to the real world.”

For more information about The City of U.S. – A Virtual Field Trip to Washington, D.C. or Discovery Education’s digital resources and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn .

###

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms. Through its award-winning digital textbooks, multimedia resources, and the largest professional learning network of its kind, Discovery Education is transforming teaching and learning, creating immersive STEM experiences, and improving academic achievement around the globe. Discovery Education currently serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 140 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and like-minded organizations to empower teachers with customized solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org .

Attachment