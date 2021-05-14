Zero Hash Powers 4% of all Global Ethereum Blockchain Transactions

CHICAGO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash announced today that 4% of all daily on-chain Ethereum transactions consistently flow through its infrastructure. This means that one in every twenty-five transactions that is completed on the Ethereum network (including ERC-20 tokens) is driven by Zero Hash.



Zero Hash powers the largest and most innovative platforms in the digital asset ecosystem, including those integrated with the Ethereum Blockchain. On May 8th for example, Zero Hash processed 66,542 transactions on-chain, which equated to 3.89% of total ETH transactions in that 24-hour period. Zero Hash's share of on-chain movements is all the more impressive when considering Ethereum's transaction volume has increased by over 84.41% over the past year and ETH’s price has gained 1,860% across the same period.

“Our sustained share of global Ethereum transactions demonstrates the degree to which Zero Hash powers access to Finance 2.0,” said Matt Weiss, CTO. “The fact that one in twenty-five ETH on-chain transactions is powered by Zero Hash demonstrates how we are an instrumental player in the intersection of DeFi, NFT marketplaces and stable coin payments.”

Similar to how Banking-as-a-Services developed for FinTechs, Zero Hash’s provides the complete infrastructure for platforms to support digital assets whilst owning the client experience. Launching support for digital assets through Zero Hash requires a few lines of code and no regulatory overhead. Zero Hash’s clients now include the largest payment processor (including Moonpay, Banxa and Ramp), Neo-banks (such as Wirex and MoneyLion) and Broker Dealers (including Tastyworks and TradeStation).

“Zero Hash provides the turnkey solution for platforms to buy, sell, receive, send, earn and reward digital assets,” said Erik Schluter, Director of Engineering. “Since inception, we have invested in the scaling of ETH transactions through the implementation of multiple transaction broadcasting and optimizing transaction signing throughput.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash enables developers and businesses to focus on building experiences and products in the digital asset ecosystem. We power your favorite brokerage app or neo bank to offer BTC, provide the rails to the 2.0 payment processors, give platforms the ability to facilitate instantaneous cross border payments and eliminate complexity for moving assets for the world's largest liquidity providers.

Zero Hash provides the complete turnkey solution to allow platforms to launch digital assets and own the client experience, without any regulatory overhead and a light technical lift (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash's clients include Neo-banks, broker dealers (and payment groups. Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash is also regulated as a Canadian MSB.

Zero Hash was voted Innovator of the Year by the 2019 Profit & Loss Readers Choice Awards.

