Global Super-Resolution Microscopes Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2027

New York, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Super-Resolution Microscopes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033032/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Structured-Illumination Microscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $810.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

- The Super-Resolution Microscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$810.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$785 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.

- Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy Segment to Record 8% CAGR

- In the global Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$401.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$690.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$518.6 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Applied Precision (Bruker)

BD

Bruker

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

CellGenix GmbH

Geron

Hitachi High Technologies

Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corp.)

Lonza

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Corp.

QIAGEN

R&D Systems, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ViaCyte, Inc.

Vitrolife







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

