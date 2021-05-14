Ferry Regula additional trips in summer 2021

English Estonian

The subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, OÜ TS Laevad, signed an additional agreement with the Estonian Transport Administration based on the public passenger transport service Transport Administration will order additionally 536 trips with the ferry Regula on Virtsu-Kuivastu line from 10 June to 31 August 2021. In addition, Transport Administration has the possibility to extend the order of additional trips for additional period 01.-12.09.2021 by giving at least 7 days’ notice prior to the period start.



For the additional trips, TS Laevad will earn fixed income EUR 664 thousand plus a voyage fee of EUR 350 euros per each trip, a maximum of EUR 852 thousand in total. The service fee for possible additional period in September will be agreed separately. In summer 2020, Transport Administration ordered 334 additional voyages in Virtsu-Kuivastu line with Regula for which TS Laevad earned a fixed fee in the amount of EUR 570 thousand, plus a voyage fee of EUR 335 for each trip.

TS Laevad will perform additional voyages if at least 200 line meters of vehicles have been left behind on the scheduled voyage, for the transfer of which a ticket for the scheduled voyage of the main vessel has been purchased, or it is optimal to perform a dangerous cargo voyage with an additional vessel. Additional voyages are not considered as scheduled voyages and the tickets for additional voyages will not be sold in advance or in port.

TS Laevad services Virtsu-Kuivastu line with ferries Piret and Tõll and Rohuküla-Heltermaa line with ferries Leiger and Tiiu. The company also owns replacement ferry Regula.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

