Ogilvy Health's Shannon Walsh selected as an ELITE Award Winner by PM360

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health announced today that Shannon Walsh, Managing Director and PR Lead, has been named to the prestigious 2021 ELITE list by healthcare marketing industry magazine PM360.



Now in its seventh year, the PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today. The awards honor individuals who have made a significant impact in the life sciences field throughout their careers. Nominees are evaluated based on their accomplishments, testimonials from their clients and colleagues, and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. Winners were selected in 19 categories from more than 500 entries extolling the merits and achievements of truly extraordinary individuals.

Shannon was recognized in the “PR Gurus” category, which honors communication experts who are masters at spreading news and good publicity.

Shannon shared, “It’s both humbling and an honor to be part of this year’s class of ELITE winners. I have always been passionate about the power of PR and the positive impact awareness and outreach can have when it comes to health. Being a member of the Ogilvy Health leadership team has afforded me the opportunity to affect real change in the lives of others. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our clients and for the healthcare industry as a whole—now, more than ever before, it’s a very exciting time to be in this business.”

The PM360 ELITE winners are profiled in PM360’s May 2020 issue. For more information about this year’s winners, please visit: https://www.pm360online.com/the-2021-pm360-elite-100 .

About Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Health is focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, providing bespoke solutions for “whole brand building” in an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We believe in the power of making brands matter by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Our legacy of creativity, our global network, and our deep expertise allow us to apply diverse thinking to create solutions for client challenges. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum—through Consulting, HCP Promotion, Market Access, Medical Education, Patient/Consumer Engagement, and PR and Influence—while also drawing on the full range of Ogilvy’s talent and capabilities to integrate Customer Engagement and Commerce, and Digital Transformation. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NYSE: WPP) (www.wpp.com). For more information, visit OgilvyHealth.com, or follow Ogilvy Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

